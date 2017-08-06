What's next for health care?

Nationally, attempts by the Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act are dead, at least for now. Neither the “repeal and replace” or just “repeal” proponents got a bill up for votes. The Senate was able to get a vote on a so-called “skinny” bill, but it failed. This bill, had it passed, would not have been “skinny” in terms of its impact. The Congressional Budget Office projected some 16 million people would have lost their health insurance had it passed.

Locally, Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System are coming to the end of a process that could see them merge into one system — or not. Called a “three–year merger marathon” by Modern Healthcare, the departments of health in Tennessee and Virginia will decide in September if the merger can proceed.

In the three-year intensive campaign to promote the merger, significant promises have been made by Wellmont and Mountain States officials to gain public favor. This includes a guarantee that no hospitals would be closed until at least five years after the systems become one. However, some could be transformed into different health care services. This will, of course, result in downsized workforces. Fewer employees will be needed as duplicated services are eliminated or merged. How many people could lose their jobs can’t be predicted at this point.

After the merger, all physicians with privileges in either system could practice in the new system. No single insurer would pay lower rates than others. Pledges are made to invest $160 million over 10 years to improve public health including services to combat opioid abuse, to expand medical research, and to fund graduate medical education for those who work in our region’s rural areas. However, it’s noteworthy that the Federal Trade Commission has expressed doubts that the merged system will be able to fulfil these promises.

Further complicating these promises is that they are contingent on the availability of funds-funds that could be reduced depending on what happens with health care legislation.

So, the merger has received lots of attention with opponents and proponents making good arguments. Opponents, including the FTC, are pressing the states to reject the merger, arguing less competition will lead to higher costs and reduced quality of care. There are credible national studies that support this position.

A Harvard Medical School publication cites health economists who are wary about the growing number of hospital mergers nationwide. It contends that when individual hospitals merge into larger systems, they gain a larger market share. They are then able raise their rates. But these higher prices are not borne by the insurers, but by consumers, us in other words, in the form of greater premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs.

As a result, according to the study, mergers drive up health care costs and consumers pay more due to lack of competition.

Proponents of the merger have a different perspective than the Harvard study including Mountain States CEO Adam Levine. He noted that conditions are different in the Mountain States and Wellmont service areas. He was recently quoted in Modern Healthcare saying “money is being wasted,” referring to the duplication of medical services seen throughout northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

Some close observers of health care the region agree that Mountain States and Wellmont have been in a health care “arms race” for years, with the systems engaged in unhealthy competition that sometimes has resulted in each system investing in duplicate multi-million dollar services that are underutilized. This serves no end except to drive up costs for all patients. I personally observed this take place in the 1980s working on the administrative staff of Johnson City Medical Center.

This was before the creation of the two systems and it was obvious that Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley Hospital, for example, created services reactively to compete with one another. Expensive duplication ensued.

The impact of unhealthy competition is well-illustrated in Wise County in southwest Virginia, a depressed area with 40,000 people whose three hospitals all operate below half their capacity. Mountain States and Wellmont each own a hospital in Norton, the county seat with 4,000 residents. Despite few patients, the hospitals still bear fixed costs for buildings, equipment and staffing levels, according to Levine.

From this point of view, a merger seems like a positive move that will benefit consumers by reducing costs. But positive outcomes are very much dependent on a health care system that is, as stated at the beginning of this column, in a state of flux.

I recently wrote in a Johnson City Press column that many of our region’s health care providers, including all the hospitals and clinics in the Wellmont and Mountain States systems, could be compelled to raise their rates if health care reform legislation is passed results in millions more uninsured people as projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). This could happen if anything close to recently proposed legislation passes.

As not-for-profit corporations, their tax-exempt status says they must provide care to those seeking their services without health insurance or money to pay. And to do this they must shift the costs of that care to those who have insurance or pay for their services.

Additionally, if cuts are made to the Medicaid program which provides millions of dollars of healthcare to the elderly, disabled and poor, Wellmont and Mountain States will also be impacted. Both systems, or a merged system, could see substantial reduced funding should cuts resembling those in the recently proposed bills come to pass.

All said, the merger deliberations are proceeding in a most uncertain health care climate. And our region’s health care is very much at the mercy of Congress and their legislative process. Not a comforting thought.

Dr. Aubrey Lee of Johnson City is a professor in the School of Business and Economics at King University in Bristol.