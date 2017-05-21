You don't have to grieve alone

These living three were all under six years of age. This was news to me as there were no existing graves nor record for these deceased children. I surmised they must have been miscarriages, yet my great grandmother remembered them, wanted them counted and listed them on a census. I wonder how she survived those losses. I like to believe her family and community surrounded her with care and nurturing in her time of bereavement.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in four confirmed pregnancies in this country end in loss. Fifteen to 20 percent of those losses are miscarriages, a loss prior to 20 weeks gestation, with most occurring in the first trimester. One percent of all pregnancies result in a stillbirth, a fetal death after 20 weeks gestation.

Finally, neonatal death is defined as a death of an infant within 28 days following a live birth. In 2010, this equated to approximately six deaths per 1,000 live births.

In 2017, modern testing confirms pregnancy at a much earlier date. Mid-pregnancy tests can often reveal the sex of a baby and if informed, parents usually name the child at this time. Bonding occurs early in most pregnancies as these tests become more common place and accurate. A loss at any time in pregnancy is a shock, a loss of a named and cherished baby can bring on overwhelming grief.

I am that one in four mom. When I gave birth to my stillborn son Daniel, at 22 weeks gestation, my world was ripped apart. I knew no one who had experienced the death of a baby. Suddenly bereaved, I spent the next nine months climbing out of my grief. I was shocked at how many people I knew avoided me and my pain. I became an invisible mourner.

The death of a child is recognized as one of the most intense forms of grief. Parents never get over the loss of a child and must integrate that loss into their life view. Miscarriage, pregnancy and infant loss are not something you just rebound from. The path through grief is as varied and individual as a fingerprint. There is no time limit for navigating this pain. We need to do better supporting these families through their grief, in what is sometimes referred to as, a silent sorrow.

Talking about pregnancy and infant loss is difficult, but not insurmountable. The rituals of remembering can help give meaning to a loss. Use or ask the baby’s name. Remember the anniversary of the loss. Offer prayers or condolences to acknowledge the loss. Listening, along with a heartfelt,” I’m sorry for your loss,” is always appropriate.

Not everyone is able to converse about their baby, but many parents welcome a listening ear. Attend the funeral, or donate in the child’s honor. The bereaved appreciate their child being remembered. I welcomed friends who were willing to listen, who asked how I was doing and continued to invite me to share my story.

Platitudes including God’s plan, existing children or a replacement baby are more hurtful than helpful. Children are not interchangeable like Legos. These parents are missing a unique, specific child. Intense, personal questioning about what went wrong is best avoided. You never know how arduous the journey is for each pregnancy. A successful, subsequent pregnancy may not happen.

After a loss, parents must face the hard job of working through their grief. Often, attending a support group for bereaved parents can be helpful. Grief work can be helped along by a compassionate community. A loss, no matter how early, is usually mourned and that mourning takes time. Thoughts encountered during the bereavement period include a loss of innocence, the dreams for that child, and the idea of being parents to that baby.

Forever changed, parents eventually find a new normal. Many go on to have another child, known as a rainbow baby. I am blessed with two rainbow babies, Katie and Vicki.

Healing takes many forms. Some parents volunteer with pregnancy advocacy groups such as the March of Dimes. I facilitate for Tri-Cities Share Pregnancy, Infant Loss and Support. Others find solace in remembering their child through a foundation.

Locally, both the Lucy Simpson Foundation and Kari’s Heart Foundation have been started by bereaved parents who wanted to make a difference in our community in their child’s honor.

Pregnancy and infant loss does not need to be the elephant in the room. If you hear of a loss, step up and acknowledge it. Being isolated and grieving is a very lonely place. Mourning families did not ask to belong to the bereavement club. Please extend them the same courtesies you would extend for the death of a spouse, a parent, or a grandparent.

Donna Gaskell Gordon of Johnson City is the chapter leader for Tri-Cities Share, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group. You can reach her at tricitiesshare@gmail.com.