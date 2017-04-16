Hunkering down for the next election season

Yes, the partisanship and ideological bickering never goes away, but this year is downright peaceful compared to what we will be hearing and seeing from candidates 12 months from now. Every election has become a civil war.

The bad news for Republicans is midterms are historically brutal for candidates of the party occupying the White House. The good news for the GOP is President Trump has already re-written history, and thanks to some darn good gerrymandering, few Republican districts will be vulnerable next year.

Things are no better for the Democrats in the Senate, where the states up for grabs appear to be very friendly to Republicans.

It’s too early to be making firm predictions, but odds are U.S. Rep. Phil Roe (who serves as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs) will be seeking a sixth term to the 1st District seat. He will most likely not see a challenger in the Republican Primary, at least not a serious one.

It’s also a safe bet that U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, who serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will also seek re-election. Corker might face a challenger from the emboldened Trump/Tea Party wing of the Tennessee GOP, but his leadership in the Senate, working relationship with Trump and healthy campaign coffers should prove too much for an opponent to overcome.

In addition to Corker’s seat in the Senate, the other statewide race on the ballot next year is that for governor. Bill Haslam is prohibited by the state’s Constitution from seeking a third term. As a result, a number of Republicans are making noises that sound very much like campaign speeches. Among them are state House Speaker Beth Harwell and state Sen. Mae Beavers. Meanwhile, Randy Boyd, a former member of Haslam’s Cabinet, is the first Republican to officially declare.

Closer to home, local voters will also decide races for county mayor and County Commission. Will Dan Eldridge seek a third term as mayor in Washington county, or will he set his sights on a higher office?

As usual there’s always talk of state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, retiring. If so, Eldridge might be eyeing a run for his 3rd District seat. There’s also talk that former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden and Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe are also considering a Senate bid.

And hold onto your hats folks — there’s talk of state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, running for county mayor.

Boss Hill as county mayor? He’s has not exactly been a champion of local government during his tenure in the General Assembly. What makes him think his lackluster service in Nashville qualifies him to be the county’s chief executive?

And, oh yes, Johnson City voters will be going the polls next year to fill two seats on the City Commission. So if you’e been missing all the robocalls, campaign signs and political mail-outs, take heart. You’re sure to get your fill next year.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.