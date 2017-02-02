When you're forced to dance with the dreaded treadmill

It was miserable. It was hot, as there’s no real air movement in the ship’s gym. As I sweat bullets in my daily 10-mile runs, I not only soaked the piece of equipment I was using, but each treadmill on my sides.

Due to the fact that I consumed something like 50,000 calories a day on the eating contest cruise ship, I had to run my tail off in an attempt to chop into that calorie surplus, though my efforts were futile.

For those of us who pride ourselves in running outside 365 days a year, treadmill running feels like punishment, like those poor local dogs I often write about, who are chained to a pole and can’t break free. The sad faces those dogs wear, that’s the face I have when I’m running on a treadmill, looking down at all those changing numbers.

The gym’s treadmills also have a limit of 60 minutes, as the makers of these gizmos must have assumed that no one wants to run for more than an hour at a time. And while I needed to be running longer than that, time certainly does not fly on those blasted things.

When runners are out on the road, they can tune out from their GPS and traditional watches, get caught up in the scenery and more often than not, a mile or two has clicked by without it feeling like much more than 30 seconds. This is absolutely impossible on a treadmill. The numbers are big and bright and always in your field of vision. Without any changing scenery — as treadmills can’t move, due to their electrical cords tethering them to a certain location for the duration — it’s very difficult not to focus on the numbers.

Thirty seconds on a treadmill feels like 30 minutes of running outside.

The only plus in this is that it makes you move quicker, as you want to see the results as quickly as possible.

Since returning to Johnson City, the temperatures have plummeted. My smart phone told me this morning that though the thermometer read 27 degrees, it “feels like 16.” When I hit the roads, I had to contend with miserable head wind and ice on all sidewalks and streets.

If I hadn’t been banished to treadmill running for nearly the entire previous week, I might have had the wild idea of getting on that revolving belt of doom. But nay, I braved the late-January morning and logged a run. It wasn’t a good run, but it was a run; a run that bridges the gap until outdoor conditions improve and I can enjoy that perfect low-50s, high-40s weather that fills out so much of our Tennessee days.

I have a friend, whom I’ll not name, from that most West Coast state, who does not agree, and would gladly slam that revolving belt over running outside when it’s rather miserable. I don’t understand this, as there’s something that can be said about toughing out the bad weather together, with your pals, as you suffer collectively.

It’s not worth it for many runners to get a gym membership so they can have access to treadmills on those few days when the wind, rain, snow and cold are simply untakeable, so what I often see is more sneaky resourcefulness.

Many gyms will allow people to give their equipment a test run before deciding on a membership. What I’ve done and seen many other runners do, is use their “freebie” as a way to get an unpaid spin on a treadmill. But, again, you can use this option only once at each establishment, so they have to be used wisely. I must say, I’ve never done this in a gym located in Johnson City, but I know others who have.

Another unnamed friend does not prefer a treadmill, and would much rather run in the miserable early-calendar year conditions, but can’t, due to family obligations. Whereas runners carry with them a mantra that, no matter what, they “have to get a run in,” this other unnamed friend bought a treadmill so he can run in his children’s play room, supervise and still improve, or at least maintain, his running fitness.

We’re a resourceful bunch, and we’ll run on them when we absolutely have to, but treadmills are far from our number one choice of running.

To say a good thing about treadmills is tough, but I’ll try my best.

When you run outside, you go as fast as your legs allow, but when you run on a treadmill you have two options: run as fast as the machine’s controls are set or fall off. This adds to the pressure of getting quality work when running inside. Many professional runners flourish on those occasions when they not only run, but get their workouts in on treadmills.

As we find ourselves in early February, sadly, it can be assumed that many people with good health and fitness intentions fell far from their New Year’s resolutions of running and the brand new treadmills they bought just after Christmas are finding their way to Craigslist and the classified section of the Johnson City Press. If treadmill running is your cup of tea, and, again, I’ll say here and now, that it’s not my cup of tea — rather something I spit out as soon as it touches my lips — this might be the right time to start wheeling and dealing with online sellers.

Get outside and log a run! You won’t regret it.

