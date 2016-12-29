Another 365 days of running stupidity

On many occasions, days of rest would have helped me in my recovery and ultimate goal of always becoming a better, faster runner. But I truly tackle each day and each run with more gusto, knowing I’ve made it through the hardest of hard times, bouncing back with as much grace as possible.

Unlike the previous five consecutive years of running every day, 2016 contained the worst running-related injury I’ve ever experienced.

Plantar fasciitis is extremely common in runners. I’d just never personally acquainted myself with this ailment. When I worked in a local running store, runner after runner — slow and fast — would come in to talk about how they can’t shake this debilitating and painful injury.

It’s funny how I could give regurgitated, but sound advice on how to combat “plantar,” but never experienced it myself.

That changed in late October when I was training for the Nov. 12 Anthem Richmond Marathon, eying a significant but well-within-reach personal-best time. Having switched from a supportive race shoe to a nearly neutral racing shoe, I readied my foot for the 26.2 miles in this new shoe with an 18-miler at marathon pace.

It was too much. Though I completed the workout hitting my paces perfectly, I began a two-month dance with plantar fasciitis that would not end until only recently.

Did I take a day off from running — something I would recommend to anyone who might ask my advice in a similar situation? No way. Stupidity-fueled pride is on the line. With the six-year mark of what I expect to be my life’s work project about to come, it will take nothing short of a doctor-mandated amputation for me to not log at least a few miles each day.

Running streaks are very stupid, but they’re very personal and important to the person who’s involved.

Mine is rather middle of the road when compared with others who’ve done it much better and much longer, but I take mine as seriously as any of them.

Take the University of Colorado’s legendary coach Mark Wetmore, for example. He has a running streak that dwarfs mine, but what I found interesting, and possibly suspect about his streak, is that he has a sneaky little trick to keep it alive.

Wetmore might go out for a run at 11:50 p.m. some nights, and conclude his run at 12:10 a.m., thus running at least a mile each of those two days, but only in one run. Genius or tricky? Either way, I respect the running streak community.

I know local road racer Gary Pleasant — well familiar with winning local and regional races — who has a several-year streak of his own, and will guard his accomplishment with much gusto.

I think this kind of dedication needs to be applauded, but it wouldn’t be fair to end on such a personally congratulatory note.

Running streaks are not recommended. I don’t know a single elite runner who doesn’t take days off from running when they’re needed. In fact, some of the best runners — some of whom are located in Johnson City — can’t emphasize the importance of rest days enough, citing them as an integral part in building strength and success.

Even though, year after year, I take small steps forward, this year averaging just under 8 miles a run per day, they might not be as big as they could be if I took days off. But, unlike many of my other runner friends, I don’t really go through typical ups and downs. I have to say I’ve been very consistent with performances. I credit this to knowing that, day in and day out, no matter what the day is that follows, I’ll be out there, logging some miles.

While it’s been minimal in the long run, there have been days when I traveled through the entire day, necessitating a 3:30 a.m. run, runs after 26.2 miles the day before, running on rolled ankles, through the flu, awful hangovers, and much, much more. But again, what matters is the fact that regardless of what life throws at me, I know I’ll be running at some point tomorrow.

Thanks to my amazing partner for putting up with my antics.

To anyone reading this, maybe 2017 is your year to join me in running every single day. And then on to 2018, too.

