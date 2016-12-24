The Grinch, George Bailey and others on Christmas Eve

If not, there’s sure to be a DVD of a holiday classic somewhere on your shelves.

On cable, TBS will be airing 24 hours of “A Christmas Story.” This 1983 film follows the adventures of Ralphie in the pursuit of his ultimate Christmas present — an official Daisy Red Ryder 200-shot Carbine action BB gun.

Little Ralphie’s Christmas wish is rebuffed by adults in the movie with the same refrain: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

It’s hard for me to believe, but this is the 50th anniversary of “How the Grinch stole Christmas!”

This classic half-hour TV special first aired on CBS on Dec. 18, 1966. By the time you read this, this year’s network airing on NBC will have already taken place. But don’t worry, DVD versions are readily available for purchase at most grocery and drug stores at this time of year.

The holiday cartoon features the wonderful voice of Boris Karloff, who starred as the monster in the 1931 version of “Frankenstein,” and the marvelous artwork of famed animator Chuck Jones.

And admit it — you’re one of the many Americans who have sung along to the signature tune of the special, “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.” That song has become iconic thanks to vocals by Thurl Ravenscroft, who baby boomers will recognize as the voice of Tony the Tiger from the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes commercials.

Another seasonal favorite is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. When “It’s a Wonderful Life” opened in theaters in 1946, there was little indication that the Frank Capra film would become a beloved holiday favorite.

The movie, which marked Jimmy Stewart’s return to the silver screen after serving as a bomber pilot in World War II, was thought at the time to be too melancholy for Christmas audiences. The film later found a home for the holidays when public broadcasting stations across the nation began airing it. NBC will broadcast the movie tonight.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” has come to sum up what’s best about the holiday season. The film’s message is simple: No man is a failure if he has friends. Stewart’s character, George Bailey, learns this lesson with the help of a clumsy angel named Clarence, who is hoping the assignment will earn him his wings.

No Christmas would be complete without just one viewing of what is undoubtedly the most beloved TV Christmas specials of all time. And the central theme of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” rings as true today as it did in 1965 — maybe more so.

In an age when national retailers put up Christmas displays alongside their Halloween decorations, we could all use a good friend like Linus Van Pelt. It was Linus who helped end Charlie Brown’s confusion over the true meaning of Christmas by reciting Luke 2:1-20, which ends:

“And suddenly there was with the angel, a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.’ ”

That’s what Christmas is really all about, Charlie Brown.

