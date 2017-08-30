Businessman visits South Side Elementary en route to 'Walk Across Tennessee'

Back home.

Beginning Saturday in Mountain City, the owner of Johnson City Brewing had already walked 75 miles through Shady Valley, Bristol and Kingsport before he navigated his way into Johnson City on Tuesday.

After spending one more night at home, Latham’s last stop Wednesday morning before heading west was Shana Whitaker’s kindergarten class at South Side Elementary School, where Latham’s daughter McKenna is a student.

Before entering the classroom, Latham was greeted by a hallway display, crafted by Whitaker’s class, that detailed the lead-up to his “Walk Across Tennessee” through newspaper clippings, photos and a map.

Nearly every student’s face conveyed excitement when Latham stepped into the room with his bulky backpack and elongated walking stick.

Crouched down on one knee, Latham began the informal discussion by pulling out a large map of Tennessee and describing his journey.

Before Latham could utter the words “Can anyone tell me what this is a map of?” several hands went up and a couple students couldn’t help but blurt the answer.

“Is this our first field trip?” one student asked followed by a few laughs.

While covering a range of topics, Latham explained everything from why he records his trip in a journal to how he found his current walking stick.

He actually found the stick at Fall Creek Falls State Park while watching the solar eclipse, a topic students couldn’t resist expounding on.

“You can’t take any rides, and that means no vehicles at all. No bicycles, no skateboards, no rollerskates, and I can’t take a ride in a car,” Latham explained to the students about his dedication to complete the walk solely by foot.

“I have to walk every step of the 543 miles.”

One student responded to that with, “My grandma drives 100 miles.”

Latham’s other explanations included how he would brush his teeth, how he would keep himself company and where he planned to sleep on the road.

Undoubtedly, the most important explanation was why Latham would walk across the state in the first place, and the answers sat cross-legged right before his eyes.

With a goal of raising $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by the end of his trip, Latham asked the students if any were familiar with its local affiliate at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, and while some were, one student said she had been treated there.

“This is what it’s all about, right? Even one of the kids in there said she had been to St. Jude. I was so excited to meet with them because these are the ones we’re trying to help,” Latham said.

“I’m in there sharing with them my experience about this walk, but we can learn a lot from kids. They’ve got an excitement for life, a vigor to learn and (they) can teach lessons on how to better live. At the end of the day, this is very simply about taking care of our children.”

Before leaving town, Latham followed through with a promise to get a high five from each student. Then he was off toward Niswonger Children’s Hospital to greet its staff before making his way toward Jonesborough.

Latham’s upcoming stops include Greeneville, Newport, Sevierville and Knoxville before he takes a rest day on Sept. 4.

This journey isn’t Latham’s first long-distance walk. In 2005, he trekked from North Carolina to San Francisco to raise $21,000 for cancer research.

To follow Latham across the state, visit www.facebook.com/takestepswithapurpose or www.walkacrosstennessee.org. To donate to St. Jude as part of the “Walk Across Tennessee” campaign, click on the “Donate” link at the top of the page.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.