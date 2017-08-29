Carter County Sheriff's Auxiliary already working to make children happy at Christmas

For its newest project, the auxiliary is making up a list of good little boys and girls who will have next to nothing under their tree on Christmas morning. The list is being compiled with the help of elementary school teachers, guidance counselors and principals.

The auxiliary is also asking for help from the community now.

"With your assistance, we hope to make Christmas much brighter for these kids," said Susan Reece, chairwoman of the auxiliary. "We understand the closer it gets to Christmas, it may be more difficult for many of us to find extra funds" Reece said. "So we are asking for monetary donations at this time, if possible. Your gift of $100 will completely sponsor a child, but there is no donation too small. Donations may also be made on our Facebook page."

There will be a drop box at the sheriff's office for donations of new and slightly used toys. Northeast Community Credit Union also will have a drop box set up during November.

Reece said drop boxes can also be placed at businesses that want to provide a space for the project. "Let us know and we will be glad to bring one to you," Reece said.

"Please take a moment to consider your donation. Many happy children at Christmas will sincerely appreciate your generosity," Reece said.

In addition to the Christmas project, Reece said there will be other programs throughout the year, such as assisting homeless children, assisting children in need of food in the summer when school is out, those needing warm clothing and other ways to serve.

To be informed of meeting times of the auxiliary, send your email address or Facebook link to fsreece@gmail.com.