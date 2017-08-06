Hannah Broyles still inspiring gift of life, 11 years after her death

The kind, deeply empathetic girl was only 5 years old in 2002, when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops in the nervous system.

Over the following four-year cycle of chemotherapy, remission, recurrence and two bone marrow transplants, her spirit remained unbelievably high, and her concern was mostly spent on the well-being of others, her parents, Jeff and Teena, said.

When her father told her there would be horses in heaven, based on a passage in Revelations in which Jesus is prophesied to ride a white horse for his return to Earth, Hannah named all the horses her loved ones and friends would have in heaven.

“She named hers ‘Salvation,’ ” Jeff said Thursday, sitting in the foyer of Telford Grace Brethren Church, where the couple attends services and have most of their lives. “What did she name yours? ‘Hallelujah?’ ” he asked Teena.

“And I said, ‘What are you going to name Daddy’s?’ and she said, ‘Amen.’ I said, ‘Why Amen?’ and she said, ‘You say Amen all the time.’ ”

After Hannah’s death at 9 years old, the church community stepped in to help.

Kim Jaynes, a longtime friend, organized a memorial blood drive that year in Hannah’s name, and parishioners raised $8,600 in 2008 to build a church in Haiti, a mission project that caught Hannah’s interest.

While Teena showed off a photo album of Hannah’s modest church in Haiti, a handful of children smiling in the yard, the three of them — Jeff, Teena and Kim — discussed plans for the upcoming blood drive, now in its 11th year.

Usually held in early August to fall near Hannah’s Aug. 16 birthday, the annual drives have provided the American Red Cross with hundreds of pints of blood through the years.

Jeff said the events were to thank the strangers who donated the blood, platelets and bone marrow his daughter needed during her long treatment regimen.

“We saw the help she needed. This gives us a chance to give back,” he said.

This year’s memorial blood drive is set for Aug. 13 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Grace Brethren, 3337 Highway 11E, Telford.

Many of the congregants who saw Hannah through her toughest times will file from the worship hall after Sunday services to the donation booths set up in the church’s basement.

As they do, they’ll pass by a ceiling tile framed and hanging on the wall decorated with Hannah’s handprints and name. While they receive treatment, Niswonger Children’s Hospital gives young patients tiles and paints to decorate, then hang them in the hospital to provide inspiration for future patients.

Jeff said one Grace Brethren member said she was lying on a gurney waiting for back surgery when she looked up and saw “Jesus saves — Hannah Broyles” painted above her head. The colorful message calmed her nerves before her procedure.

When Hannah died, the Niswonger staff framed one of the tiles and sent it to the church.

Kim, who schedules appointments for the drive, said church members, from high schoolers who need their parents’ permission to donate to women in their 80s who show a surprising amount of vitality, have made the trek downstairs to donate. It’s not only church members who donate, but also walk-ins from friends and co-workers.

That first year, Kim said 57 people donated, setting a record none of the other drives have been able to beat, although turnout was high last year for the 10th anniversary drive.

Donation numbers have remained strong, however, and the three said the overwhelming community support is uplifting.

This year, Connie Bright, owner of Brights Zoo next door to the church, offered coupons for 50 percent off admission to the zoo for all donors.

Kim said Hannah’s illness put the need for blood and marrow donations at the forefront of church members’ minds, proving that nearly everyone’s lives will be touched at some point by some sort of illness or tragedy.

“Too many times people put off donating until they are affected by something,” she said. “I’m totally ashamed I was so worried about that little prick (of the needle) at the time. Now that I’ve given blood, I realized it’s not really that bad.”

Jeff donates double red blood cells about every four months, the minimum period of time allowed by the Red Cross for double donations.

He said he thinks of all the medical procedures Hannah went through. If she could do it, he knows he can too.

“ ‘Get over it,’ is what Hannah would say,” he said.

To make an appointment to donate blood during the memorial drive, contact Kim Jaynes at 423-257-3684.