Balds & Brews benefit to help protect Roan highlands; Music under the stars to battle local food insecurity

With the late summer fundraising season about to burst into full swing, two regional nonprofit organizations — one dedicated to preserving the former and the other to alleviating the latter — have lined up a couple of educational and fun opportunities for the public to contribute in their important work.

“Balds and Brews” for the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and “An Evening Under the Stars” for Appalachian Sustainable Development are both coming up next weekend.

On Friday night, Aug. 11, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy will host a free, educational presentation on its work to the preserve the natural habitats of the Roan Mountain balds followed by a pint-night fundraiser to help continue that work,

Balds and Brews will begin with a program in Room 304 of Brown Hall on the East Tennessee State University campus.

SABC’s Duke Stanback intern Sarah Sanford will present her catalog of three decades of habitat management along the grassy balds of Roan Mountain, including historic photographs, geographic data and interactive maps illustrating the work of SAHC partners and a brief overview of the natural and cultural history of those highlands.

Haley Smith, AmeriCorps conservation education and volunteer outreach associate at SAHC, said Sanford’s work is the first cohesive compilation of the decades of critical habitat management that has taken place in the Roan Highlands and the conservancy is excited to share it with the public.

For those unfamiliar with the ETSU campus, Brown Hall is located across Sherrod Drive from the ETSU mini-dome and across West State of Franklin Road from the Carnegie Hotel. Also known as the science building, it is distinguished by its large inner courtyard.

Sanford’s presentation will begin at 3 p.m. and will be followed the “pint night” benefit at JRH Brewing, located a few blocks from the university at 458 W. Walnut St.

Everyone is invited to join the conservancy staff, volunteers and friends for cold brews from which JRH will be donating $1 of every pint to help support the SAHC’s land and water conservation efforts.

For more information about Balds and Brews or to RSVP, contact Pauline: pauline@appalachian.org or 828-253-0095, ext. 216.

Appalachian Sustainable Development, the Abingdon, Va.-based nonprofit group working to grow a more resilient economy and a healthier population through sustainable agriculture initiatives in 15 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties, will host An Evening Under the Stars with Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the High Voltage entertainment venue in Kingsport.

Tickets are $75, in limited supply, available online and good for an indoor cocktail reception with of heavy hors d’oeuvres made with locally grown Appalachian ingredients, a beer and wine bar, a concert featuring Hunt and the Gathers’ Americana and Texas-tinged swing music, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Jake Harris, chairman of the ASD advisory board, said the benefit is part of a new strategy to encourage more people to be involved in ASD’s healthy food growing initiatives through smaller, more intimate and casual experiences.

Harris said as more people become familiar with ASD’s work to create jobs in agriculture and simultaneously address local food insecurity, interest in its work is also growing.

”We are impacting economic development and addressing food insecurity,” he said. “Over the last five years, we have deepened and increased local and regional collaborations in an attempt to have greater collective impact. And there is growing interest in our work as people understand the value the solutions provide.”

More information about ASD and the Under the Stars benefit is available at www.asdevelop.org and at Appalachia Sustainable Development on Facebook and Twitter, or may be obtained by contacting Sylvia Crum at 276-623-1121, scrum@asdevelop.org or www.asdevelop.org

