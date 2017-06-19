Fences to help protect the dead at West Lawn Cemetery

“This is not the first time we’ve been vandalized, but it is the first time we’ve had such extensive damage,” the Rev. James Whiteside, the cemetery’s caretaker, said. “We hope the fence will curtail one who might attempt to do some similar mischief.”

The February vandalism involved the destruction of more than two dozen headstones. The damage was worth thousands of dollars and police suspected the vandalism was targeted at the cemetery.

In response to the vandalism Whiteside and West Lawn’s governing board made plans to create a protective and encompassing fence. The board hopes to complete the fundraising phase and begin construction soon, while the exact timeframe is unknown. The fence will help protect and beautify the cemetery.

In addition to always welcomed donations and various other fundraising projects, West Lawn will be hosting a comedic one-act play to help fund the fencing project. The presentation of “The Slab Town District Convention,” the country’s most popular church play, will be held at Grace Temple Church Eternal Life Center, 208 Garden Drive, on the evening of Aug. 12. VIP tickets will cost $25 and regular tickets will be $15 with discounts for students with ID, senior citizens and groups of four or more.

“We did the play before a couple of years ago for Rocky Mount Museum and it was a good play and we raised a lot of money back then,” Langston Heritage Group Chairwoman Mary Alexander said. “This play deals with many issues, such as political thoughts, that we as a community are dealing with today. People are going to laugh because it's an old church comedy, but they should pay attention to the main message.

“You’ll laugh the night away, I promise you will,” Alexander said.