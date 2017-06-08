That lemonade stand you saw in Thursday's Press? Big bucks for St. Jude's

Mom Jennifer Ledbetter reported that the group raised more than $1,100 with their donation-based stand on Sherwood Drive. That figure doesn't include more than $200 in donations that went directly to St. Jude’s online account.

A large portion of the cash donations came from Steve and Carolyn Rabb, owner of a bookkeeping and accounting company, who handed the kids a $500 check after seeing the article in the Johnson City Press.

Ellie, 12; Brin, 11; June, 10; Tyson, 8; and Kesnel, 4, were the proprietors. Ellie explained that she was Brin’s neighbor, and since Ellie moved in, the girls and Brin’s siblings have put together the lemonade stand as one of many summer projects. They originally planned on using the earnings to fix up their clubhouse. Instead, the money will be going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Why? Ellie’s mom teaches at University High School, and mentioned that one of her students is in remission and has to return to St. Jude this summer for more treatment. Her story touched the girls’ hearts, and they decided the clubhouse could wait.