Disco is back, at least for tonight

The 2nd Annual Friday Night Fever is set for tonight from 6 to 11:30 at Blackthorn Club at The Ridges in Jonesborough. The event, a benefit for Sycamore Shoals Hospital Community Foundation, will have a distinctive ’70s theme, and will feature gourmet food, a live auction and a disco dance exhibition by national champions.

Guests are encouraged to dress for a night of disco fun and prepare to dance the night away with Party on the Moon, a band that performs worldwide for celebrities, global companies and more. The band will be playing disco favorites, Motown, R&B, ’80s, classic rock and current hits.

Hosted by the Sycamore Shoals Hospital Community Foundation, Friday Night Fever is more than a party; money raised by the event will go toward the purchase of a 3-D mammography unit. This important new technology enables earlier and more accurate detection of cancer than the traditional two-dimensional equipment.

Attendees can dine on gourmet food, like made-to-order sliders, assorted savory skewers, a potato boat station and unique specialty desserts – like microphone cake pops and cookie dough egg rolls – all prepared by Blackthorn Club Executive Chef James J. Allen.

During the live auction, guests can bid on exciting items, including a tropical vacation in Mexico, a Jason Witten/Dallas Cowboys football package, a once-in-a-lifetime Washington D.C. experience, a race fan’s dream Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race package and more.

The fun will start early. Special guests Dr. Mike and Kim Adler, three-time United Country Western Dance Council World Champions, will perform “The Hustle” and lead the crowd in a dance lesson before Party on the Moon takes the stage.

Tickets are $125 each and include access to the event, unlimited food and two drinks.

To purchase tickets, visit www.mshafoundation.org/friday-night-fever, or call the Mountain States Foundation at 423-302-3131.

For more information, visit www.mshafoundation.org.