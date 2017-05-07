Camp Courage offers safe space for children coping with loss

It’s important for children dealing with that loss to have a supportive community that will listen and be there for them.

That’s where Camp Courage comes in.

Camp Courage is a free event for children who have recently lost someone close to them. It provides children from kindergarten to eighth grade an opportunity to open up about their grief and connect with other children who are going through the same thing, offering counseling, storytelling, recreation, creative arts and a time for relaxation.

Held by Mountain States Health Alliance and underwritten by Morris-Baker Funeral Home, Camp Courage is facilitated by professionals in the fields of social work and spiritual counseling and others with experience working with children in school, hospice and individual settings.

Anna Butler, Mountain State’s hospice chaplain, said the main intent for the event is to teach kids how to process grief and learn important coping skills through listening, sharing and participating in activities.

“For me, the goal of the event is to allow children an opportunity to process their grief. So many kids don’t have the opportunity to talk freely about their experience and the subsequent emotions they feel,” Butler said. “Being with other kids who have experienced similar tragedy and feelings is invaluable.”

Preston McKee, president of Morris-Baker, said he began participating in Camp Courage last year when he brought his therapy dog, Kibbi. He said Kibbi has helped the children at Camp Courage open up more and lift the spirits of the children attending the event.

“One of the reasons why I got Kibbi is that I wanted to have a therapy dog for our funeral home,” McKee said. “Dogs are a wonderful comfort during difficult times.”

Kibbi was a hit with the children at Camp Courage.

“If a child needed some pet therapy, they would just sit in that chair and Kibbi would be brought over for some love,” he said. “You can't help but be transformed by seeing that chair being used.”

“My favorite memory from last year was watching one particular child open up. When they arrived, they were quiet and keeping to themselves, but by the time they left for the day, they wanted Kibbi and me to follow them out to the car to meet the parent and siblings,” McKee said.

“When all the children were autographing their camp t-shirts, we decided to use Kibbi's bandana, and it was wonderful to see how much the kids enjoyed autographing her bandana. She still wears it to do therapy work.”

Anyone interested in meeting Kibbi and participating in Camp Courage can get applications at Morris-Baker Funeral Home or at 509 Med Tech Parkway, Ste. 200, in Johnson City. You can also receive an application in the mail upon request. Though the event is free, pre-registration is required.

Applications are due by June 2.

The event will be at Munsey United Methodist Church in Johnson City on June 27 at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:30. For more information on Camp Courage, contact Anna Butler at 423-431-7663 or at butlera@msha.com.

This article has been amended to reflect the correct date of the event.