Buy a book for a $1 and help the library

It is the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Library's Spring Book Sale, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Building at 300 W. Mill St.

The members of the Friends of the Library get first crack at all the deals. A members-only Early Bird Sale will take place on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

But that doesn't mean the public is completely shut out from the Early Bird Sale. Anyone wishing to become a member can pay the membership fee of $10 at the door.

The sales are open to everyone on Friday and Saturday. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

All proceeds will be used to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library.