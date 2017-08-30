Hurricane Harvey expected to impact local gas prices

In addition to rain forecast to drench the Tri-Cities this Labor Day weekend, experts believe gas prices will soon soar due to the number of Gulf Coast refineries and drilling rigs damaged or evacuated during Harvey.

As of Tuesday, U.S. Department of Energy officials were reporting that 19 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was offline.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, told the Johnson City Press on Wednesday that recent shutdowns have boosted that percentage closer to around 25 percent.

According to forecasts by the Oil Price Information Service, one quarter of the Gulf Coast’s oil refining capacity equates to about 2.5 million barrels per day.

“I suspect there could be more shutdowns as refineries deal with running out of crude oil to refine due to the Houston Ship Channel and other infrastructure being out of service,” DeHaan said in an email.

To help alleviate a potential supply shortage, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lifted some gasoline and diesel environmental standards for select Texas counties.

Stephanie Milani, AAA public affairs director, said many refineries are beginning to restart, including Valero’s Three Rivers and Corpus Christi refineries, though the restart is expected to take a week to complete.

“The near-term combinations of Labor Day, increased demand and tightened supply levels in the Gulf means motorists are likely to see gas prices increase up to 15 cents in the coming week,” Milani said.

Milani said it’s important to note the spike in fuel costs will only be short-term.

“AAA forecasts prices will drop by mid-to-late September, when refiners should be back online,” she said.

According to GasBuddy.com on Wednesday evening, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Johnson City metropolitan area is up 5.9 cents compared to last week’s average of $2.100. Johnson City’s current average is also up 16.3 cents from last month.

Locally, Washington County’s $2.206 average price per gallon easily tops Carter County’s $2.139 average and Unicoi County’s $2.147 average.

In just one day, statewide gas prices increased from $2.178 to $2.204, according to AAA’s gas monitoring website. Just a week ago, Tennessee’s average was $2.139 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

“Expect to see some large jumps (Wednesday) and the next few days as recent jumps in wholesale gasoline prices start migrating to pumps as stations fill with pricier fuel. I would expect Harvey will have an impact for at least several weeks,” DeHaan said.

Despite those recent increases, Milani said the current prices do not reflect a shortage of gasoline supplies in the Gulf Coast region or across the country.

“Overall, stocks in the Gulf are above average levels and will be available to drivers once power is restored and area roads are cleared. The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies much of Tennessee, was not damaged by the storm,” Milani said.

