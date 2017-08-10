Work begins on Unicoi County tourism plan

In town this week to lay the groundwork for a strategic tourism plan for the county, representatives of the ChandlerThinks consulting firm of Franklin conducted a forum to gather the public’s input Thursday night at Town Hall in Erwin.

County Mayor Greg Lynch welcomed a crowd of 35 community residents, business owners and local government leaders who took part in the forum, saying, “This is the beginning of the beginning as we work together to enhance tourism in Unicoi County.”

Steve Chandler with ChandlerThinks told the group the forum’s purpose was “to get you talking.”

“Our number one goal is get input from you all,” he said.

Chandler began their discussion with the relevant numbers. As Tennessee’s second-largest industry, he said, tourism generates about $1.8 billion in annual spending statewide, a healthy $236 million in direct sales and $5.6 million in annual tax revenues in neighboring Washington County, and a comparatively low $6.4 million in direct sales and less than $1 million in annual tax receipts for Unicoi County.

While Unicoi County’s tourism numbers are currently low, Chandler said he had seen some great assets in the county during the past several days and “if we put our efforts together” those numbers “have nowhere to go but up.”

“It starts tonight,” Chandler said. He also cautioned the group saying, “A plan is not a magic wand. We’ve got to create a culture of tourism.”

To begin the process, Greg Fuson, director of research for ChandlerThinks, put the group through a series of exercises in which they were first asked to choose from a large selection of tourism rack cards from the surrounding region the communities they felt most resembled Unicoi County as well as those they they would not like the county resemble.

Fuson also asked the group members to list the county’s greatest assets, those they felt neighboring communities did not offer, and the things they felt were keeping the county from growing.

Breaking the crowd into four smaller groups, Fuson asked each group to create itineraries for a two-day visit to Unicoi County by four distinct types of visitors, families with young children, families with teens, millennials without children and empty nesters.

Finally he asked them to describe what tourism in Unicoi County might look like ten years in the future.

Chandler said the information gathered at Thursday’s forum would be processed to build a survey that will be conducted later this month and added to the results of the survey to form a report on the key insights and possible implications the information reveals.

He said the final plan, paid for through a $22,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, could be ready in about three months.

Tish Oldham, a specialist with East Tennessee State University’s Community Outreach in Unicoi County and the former executive director of the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County that secured the grant, asked those who attended the forum to continue to think of the possibilities.

“Ask your neighbors these questions. Write (ideas) down and email them to these guys,” Oldham said.

County residents and stakeholders who wish to add their thoughts to the strategic planning initiative may share ideas with steve@chandlerthinks.com or greg@chandlerthinks.com or call ChandlerThinks at 615-498-8313.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.