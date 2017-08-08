Amphitheater could connect Johnson City Library, King Commons park

Last week, Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola presented city commissioners with a rendering of an amphitheater at 113 W. King St., a parcel of city-owned land separating the under-construction King Commons park and the Johnson City Library.

The concept, created by LDA Engineering, included 2,000 feet of total walling, with roughly 10 feet separating each terrace.

Pindzola estimated that, if constructed, the amphitheater would hold about 2,000 people, making it bigger than the Founders Park and Memorial Park amphitheaters.

But, several commissioners did express concern over the redundancy of investing in yet another amphitheater, especially since the others aren’t adequately utilized.

Thomas Construction, the same company working on King Commons, is supposed to provide the commission a cost estimate on the grading, lighting and walls later this week.

When asked by the commission, Pindzola estimated a project of that scale would run between $500,000 and $1 million, all funding that’s not currently budgeted.

Regardless of the cost, the City Commission already budgeted funding to reconstruct King Street, as part of the King Commons project, and authorized Pindzola to move forward with installing paving stones in a semi-circle along the route, signifying the “stage” area of the amphitheater.

“Rather than saying, definitely not move forward on it, beyond just the street, I'd like to see what the numbers are and then we can make a decision,” Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said during the July 31 meeting.

Commissioners also discussed installing bollards on King Street to control traffic during performances and establish a visual connection between King Commons and the Johnson City Library.

“My impression was that they were using those bollards just in front of the amphitheater-graded hill,” Commissioner Joe Wise said.

As is, the property is already graded at a slight incline and could serve as a quasi-amphitheater until the commission determines a need for the walls or finds another usage.

“You could go ahead, do that and let nature run its course for three, four or five years and see if it really does prove to be a spot that's conducive to those types of activities,” City Manager Pete Peterson suggested during the meeting.

Peterson told the commission he recently spoke with a Johnson City Library administrator who expressed interest in establishing outdoor programming in the park.

“I think we’re just trying to balance the return on investment. Will spending those dollars yield greater use sufficient to justify it?” Wise said.

Other usages being tossed around for that land include parking, an art park and splash pad, but commissioners seem committed to seeing how King Commons is utilized before making a final determination.

“What I envision us doing is putting in a beautiful splash pad on (the King Commons) green space so if you're sitting (at the amphitheater) at a concert, you're not only seeing the band but you'd see this beautiful splash pad, colored and everything,” Pindzola said.

“Behind that, you'd see renovated buildings, and then behind that in the dusk, you'd then see the mountains.”

Pindzola did clarify that no funding is currently allocated for a water feature at King Commons, but officials are musing the idea of area businesses or donors assisting with the financing of one.

“(We) most likely need to determine a donor for that or the city commits to doing that. Then, we can proceed a little farther. We have conceptual ideas (for a water feature), but we really aren’t going to entertain that until the park is finished,” Pindzola said.

