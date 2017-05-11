One of Johnson City's oldest stores plans to close, owner says

That’s likely because the formal men’s and women’s clothing store has been open for more than 100 years, longer than most downtown visitors have been alive.

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and Masengill’s is no different.

After much reflection, Ambers Wilson has decided to close down the store he’s owned and operated since 1958.

At 82, Wilson said he’s not able to give the building the attention it needs, which contributed to his decision to close.

There’s no timeline for when the store’s final day will be, but Wilson plans to remain open until most of his inventory sells. Only then, he said, will he begin shopping the building to prospective buyers and selling some of the store’s unique furniture and antiques.

“It’s been bittersweet,” Wilson softly said. “But our customers are still going to be our main focus (until we close). We’re grateful for the community’s support and we’ll continue doing what’s best for them.”

The store is currently running a “retirement sale” on everything inside to expedite the closing process, and meanwhile, Wilson said he still has several upcoming weddings to finish this spring.

Wilson admits his employees, most who’ve worked decades for him, were a little suspicious before he notified them a week ago about his intentions.

Ruby Garland, who’s tallied about 26 years in the store, confessed it was sad to learn of the imminent closing, but she added she couldn’t have worked for a better man.

Wilson’s daughter, Karen Young, who’s logged about 40 years at Masengill’s, holds a lifetime of memories inside her father’s store.

Growing up by her father’s side, Young said they always attended bridal markets together, even when she had moved away to Atlanta.

Pointing to various black-and-white photos hanging inside her father’s store, Young recalled a time when Masengill’s regularly hosted a fashion show on the weekends that attracted scores of prominent women from around town.

“To me, (the store closing) is almost like another death in the family. It is to him, too. It’s hard,” Young said.

Once the time comes to lock the doors for the final time, Young said she plans to follow her father into retirement, although both father and daughter were adamant no vacation was scheduled in the future.

As a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City, Wilson said he plans to spend his extra time ministering to prisoners at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City.

“I think (retirement) will be good for him. He’s never taken a day off (and) he doesn’t like to vacation,” Young said. “It’s been a long run and it’s been a good run.”

Founded in November 1916 by John Masengill, Wilson’s store celebrated a century of business in December.

Even then, while speaking to the Johnson City Press, Wilson said he was “tired” but his store had been “blessed” over the years.

