Will new homes permit area market to grow?

According to a trend report compiled by consultant Dale Akins of The Market Edge, 92 more residential building permits for new homes were filed in the Tri-Cities in the first quarter of 2017 than in the same period a year ago.

If the trend holds, 2017 will handily exceed 2016’s tepid 7 percent growth and will be the best year-over-year increase in permits since at least 2012.

The seven Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties The Market Edge surveyed to make up the Tri-Cities group collectively grew at a quicker pace than all 17 other Southeast metropolitan areas covered by the firm in the first quarter. Last year, only four other areas posted worse changes in building permits than the Tri-Cities.

Five of the seven local counties more than doubled last year’s first-quarter permits. In Scott and Washington counties in Virginia, though they produced a lower volume compared to the rest of the area, grew permits by 250 and 118 percent, respectively.

Hawkins County led in Tennessee with a growth of 150 percent, from two to five new permits. Carter and Greene counties each increased 107 percent, adding 15 more permits than last year.

Washington County, Tennessee, contributed the largest number of permits, rising 52 percent over last year’s first quarter to 91 total. In all of 2016, it was the only county to record a decrease in permits, a loss of 5 percent. The county containing Johnson City contributed 35 percent of the total permits issued in the surveyed area last year.

A look at high-end permits, those for homes larger than 4,000 square feet or valued at more than $400,000, shows rapid growth in Sullivan County in 2016 and a good start to this year. In 2013, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an incentive program for builders of neighborhoods with homes at the high end of the market, an attempt to attract young professionals who work at the city’s industries.

In all of 2015, eight high-end permits were filed in Sullivan County and were easily eclipsed by 32 in Washington County. The following year, however, Sullivan’s 21 permits were almost even with Washington’s 23. This year, six permits were filed in the first quarter in Sullivan and five were filed in Washington.

The increase in new home permits, if they translate to housing starts, should be welcomed by area Realtors and home buyers.

For several years, the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors has decried a lack of existing single-family homes on the market, which the group attributes to fewer new homes being built.

Though existing home sales have risen, NETAR points to the restricted inventory as the region’s biggest challenge.

At the end of this year’s first quarter, there were 1,000 fewer active home listings in the region compared to the same point in 2016.

Homeowners looking to upgrade commonly buy newly built houses, moving from their existing homes and making room for first-time homebuyers to enter the market. It’s an important link in the housing market food chain that keeps housing stock turning over.