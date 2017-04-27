Publix to take old Food City slot at West Market/State of Franklin

Publix Super Markets announced Thursday plans for a 45,000-square-foot grocery at the northwest corner of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

A news release said the store will employ about 140 people.

The Publix release didn’t indicate an opening date, only that the store would be “coming soon.”

The site was left partially vacant when Food City left in 2015 for a new, larger store about a mile up State of Franklin at Sunset Drive.

Food City had occupied the location for 18 years in the Markets West at Franklin shopping center. A Little Caesar’s Pizza and a Japanese restaurant remain in the complex.

A Fresh Market is located on the southwest corner of the same intersection, and an ALDI grocery is east of the Publix site on West Market.

Publix Super Markets’ closest locations to Johnson City will be in Greeneville, set to open May 13; Bristol, Virginia, where no opening date has yet been provided; and Boone and Weaverville in North Carolina.

The chain was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins. It is the largest employee-owned chain and one of the 10 largest-volume chains in the United States with 1,147 stores in the South. It operates 40 of those stores in Tennessee and 24 in North Carolina.

Retail sales reached $34 billion in 2016, and the company employs more than 190,000 people.