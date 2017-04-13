NRC to hold public meeting for Nuclear Fuel Services license review

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Erwin Town Hall, 211 N. Main Ave. It will feature presentations by the NRC and the company focusing on the agency’s review. The meeting is between the NRC and NFS, but it is open to the public, and NRC officials will be available to answer questions or provide additional information following the business portion of the meeting.

The NRC staff assessed performance at the NFS facility during a period beginning Jan. 1, 2015, and ending Dec. 31, 2016, in the categories of safety operations, radiological controls, facility support and other areas. The NRC also assesses security, but it will not be discussed during the meeting due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The staff review determined that NFS continued to conduct its activities safely and securely, protecting public health and the environment. Because the NRC review found that none of the program areas at NFS needed improvement, the agency will continue the normal inspection program for NRC-licensed nuclear fuel facilities.

A copy of the NRC letter to the company regarding the performance review is publicly available on the NRC website.