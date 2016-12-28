Downtown's Peanut's Mecca Lounge closed by Johnson City after roof, electrical issues - VIDEO

On the entrance of long-running downtown business, Johnson City’s codes division has posted a notice, marking the building “unfit for human habitation/occupation.”

Chief Building Official Jim Sullivan said the tenants filed a complaint against their landlord, and due to the state of the building, the power was disconnected.

“That building is leaking water badly, due to a failing roof,” he said. “It’s an electrical hazard.”

Sullivan said the issue in the Mecca Lounge’s building with leaking water and damage isn’t simply because of recent rain.

“The roofing, and the building, are going to need some significant work,” he said. “This has been an ongoing problem, clearly for a long time.”

The owners of the business said leaks have been an ongoing issue for them.

They say they’ve paid their landlord $200 extra per month, for several months, to have the roof repaired, without seeing any work done. They said they owe half of a month’s rent, but won’t pay unless the issues are fixed.

“I won’t put another dime in his hand until he takes care of it,” said Nancy Mack, one of the owners of the Mecca Lounge.

Keith McCrary of Johnson City is listed as the property’s owner on tax records. Mack also named him as the business’ landlord.

Several calls made to him were not returned Wednesday.

The Mecca Lounge, Mack said, is one of the oldest bars in Johnson City. It was owned by her grandmother in the mid-1970s.

McCrary will have to respond to the notice on the business’ window, Sullivan said, after which he’ll have to take out building permits and trade permits with Johnson City’s oversight to get the location back up to code.

When asked if this is a common situation in downtown Johnson City, Sullivan said it wasn’t.

“This is relatively rare,” he said.

Fellow downtown merchants hold a Jan. 8 event to help out the owners of the Mecca Lounge at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room.

