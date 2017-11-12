Bucs prepared for perimeter onslaught

That’s the philosophy for the East Tennessee State basketball team’s next opponent.

The Bucs play at Savannah State on Monday night and they know they’ll have to defend the perimeter. No team launched more 3-point shots last year than the Tigers, and they stayed in character during an 107-77 season-opening loss to Cincinnati, going 13 of 44 from 3-point range.

“They’re just going to run and shoot it,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We’re going to have to do a good of getting back and defending the 3-point line.”

Savannah State led the country last year by averaging 13.5 3-pointers per game. Only four teams put up more than 1,000 of them and the Tigers led the way with 1,182. Efficiency isn’t their strong suit as their 33.2 percent success rate ranked 263rd in the nation.

Last year, the Bucs beat Savannah State 92-71 and the 3-point battle was a push. The Tigers went 15 for 38 while ETSU was 14 for 39.

Of course, that ETSU team had T.J. Cromer on it and this one doesn’t. That was evident in the Bucs’ 81-63 season-opening loss at Northern Kentucky during which ETSU went 2 for 18 on 3-pointers. ETSU turned the ball over 20 times and had only three assists.

The Bucs spent the entire weekend in Savannah after flying in directly from the Northern Kentucky game.

“It was a good chance for us to work out some problems, get better and figure out some of the issues that happened,” Forbes said.

Forbes wasn’t dwelling on the opening loss, but he didn’t like what he saw.

“After watching the film, I was very disappointed in our offensive organization and defensive transition,” he said. “Our lack of patience on offense led to forced shots and turnovers. When we moved the ball from side to side, we scored. When we didn’t move the ball, we didn’t score. Our communication and organization in defensive transition was inconsistent and led to easy baskets and bad matchups.”

New lineup

Three new starters will be in the ETSU lineup against Savannah State.

Freshman center Mladen Armus looked very comfortable in the post in his first college game with seven points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 Serbian will take Peter Jurkin’s spot in the first five. In addition, Jalan McCloud and Kanayo Obi-Rapu will replace Devontavius Payne and Jermaine Long.

Scouting Savannah State

The Tigers were picked to finish fifth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They received one first-place vote in a poll of coaches and media.

Dexter McClanahan, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, was a preseason All-MEAC selection. He averaged 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds last year.

Savannah State went 13-16 last year and finished 10-6 in the MEAC.

After Savannah

If the Bucs thought Northern Kentucky was tough, wait until they head up I-75 again this week. Their next opponent is Kentucky.. The two teams play Friday night at Rupp Arena In Lexington.