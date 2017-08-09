Texas Southern's McCloud transferring to ETSU

McCloud will be eligible for the coming season as a graduate transfer. He is scheduled to graduate this week when Texas Southern’s summer school sessions ends.

“East Tennessee State University... I’m committed. Start of my last chapter. Let’s get it,” McCloud tweeted.

McCloud averaged 8.3 points per game last season as Texas Southern made the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southwest Athletic Conference. He began his career in the junior college ranks at Blinn College.

McCloud will be one of seven new players on the Bucs’ roster, joining Kanayo Obi-Rapu, Bo Hodges, Jeromy Rodriguez, James Harrison, Mladen Armus and Andre Edwards.

In addition, ETSU coach Steve Forbes has a vacancy on his staff as Brian Collins left to join the staff at Illinois State.

Previously, Forbes hired Frank Davis as director of basketball operations to replace Matt Cline, who took a coaching job at Eastern Michigan.