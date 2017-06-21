Merriweather excited to have shot with Globetrotters

“It almost seems unreal,” Merriweather said. “I talked to my mom and she’s like just ‘Wow!’ I mean, it’s the Harlem Globetrotters. It’s an opportunity you don’t get every day.”

Merriweather was “drafted” by the Globetrotters on Tuesday. The team has held a draft a few days before the NBA draft since 2007. Being selected doesn’t mean Merriweather is on the Globetrotters. He’ll go to training camp with a chance to make the team.

Merriweather is vying to become the fourth player from the Tri-Cities on the Globetrotters, joining former ETSU stars Trazell Silvers and Rodney English and Virginia Intermont’s Ty Randolph.

“It’s awesome,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for him. What a tremendous opportunity for him to be an ambassador for our university by playing for the Globetrotters.”

Merriweather caught the attention of the Globetrotters first with a video of him dunking during the open practice before ETSU’s NCAA tournament game against Florida. The video went viral and led to him being invited to the national college dunk contest, where he wowed the crowd and made the final with several perfect scores, before losing to Georgetown’s Rodney Pryor, who was also drafted by the Globetrotters.

“That was the whole key, his dunks,” Forbes said. “A.J., he performed. He did a great job. He had the crowd going and he had the best dunks. For the contest, he just didn’t make the last dunk.”

Merriweather said he began to hear from the Globetrotters pretty soon after he returned from the NCAA tournament.

“They watched me in the dunk contest and they saw the video,” Merriweather said. “They just liked the way I presented myself, they saw I was a good person and they liked my athletic ability.

“I went to Belize last summer and someone associated with them was there. He kind of put in a good word in for me.”

Merriweather is seen on a photo posted on Facebook holding a No. 13 Globetrotters jersey. He wore that number at ETSU, but if he makes the ’Trotters, he might have trouble getting his old number.

According to the team’s website, No. 13 was retired by the Globetrotters in 2000 in honor of Wilt Chamberlain, who played for them during the 1958-59 season.

Even though he was a 1,000-point scorer in college and became known for his dunks late in his career, Merriweather was more of a defensive specialist at ETSU. He always guarded the opponent’s best player and usually shut them down.

“The Generals are usually not a difficult team to guard, so I imagine A.J. won’t have any trouble guarding them,” Forbes said. “It’s not like guarding (Furman’s) Stephen Croome or (Chattanooga’s) Tre’ McLean.”

Merriweather and Pryor were two of of six people “drafted” by the Globetrotters on Tuesday. Also selected were actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Iowa State long-range shooter Naz Mitrou-Long and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, now playing minor league baseball for the Mets.

Coincidentally, the Washington Generals also held a draft, selecting UCLA’s Lavar Ball, MMA fighter Conor MacGregor, controversial Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.