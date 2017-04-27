Top juco power forward Rodriguez signs with ETSU

Rodriguez, 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, played at Northwest Florida State, where ETSU head coach Steve Forbes was once coach. Forbes received Rodriguez’s letter of intent on Thursday afternoon.

“I really liked the relationships that the coaching staff has built with the players on the team,” Rodriguez said. “I felt very comfortable when I came to campus. It was the same feeling I had when I stepped on campus at Northwest Florida. The deciding factor was how I connected with the players, Coach Steve Forbes and the rest of the staff. I am really looking forward to getting started there as soon as possible.”

Rodriguez averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds this season for Northwest Florida. He had four double-doubles in the junior college national tournament while leading his team to a fourth-place finish. He was the MVP of the Panhandle Conference.

“Jeromy is one of the top junior college players in the country and one of the top two or three players at his position,” said Forbes, whose team is losing its top three inside players to graduation following a 27-7 season that included Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles. “Jeromy is a highly skilled offensive player who is a monster on the offensive and defensive glass.

“His skill level allows him to take the ball off the glass and lead the break. He epitomizes the culture we have established at ETSU based upon teamwork and toughness. His motor never stops running and he makes winning plays. He meshed very well with our players on his official visit.”

Rodriguez, a native of the Dominican Repulblic who went to high school in New Jersey, visited Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, New Mexico and Seton Hall before deciding on ETSU.

He was ranked as the 16th-best junior college player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com. His junior college team went 29-5, 12-0 in the tough Panhandle Conference.

“Jeromy has improved more than any player I have ever coached at Northwest Florida,” said Steve Mateo, Rodriguez’s junior college coach. “His will to win is matched by his work ethic and positive attitude every single day.”

Rodriguez joins guard Bo Hodges of Nashville as part of the Bucs’ 2017-18 recruiting class.