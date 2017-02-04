Buffs drop close one to Union

Daxton Bostian led the Buffs in the scoring column with 17 points. Tyler Nichols came off the bench and scored 16 points and Jacob Cawood finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Milligan dropped to 11-14 overall and 7-10 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Union won its 21st game in a row to improve to an AAC-leading 23-3 (16-0 AAC).

After trailing by as many as nine late in the first half, Bostian helped Milligan erase the Union advantage with an old-fashioned 3-point play which put the Buffs up 54-53 in the second half. It completed a 12-3 run, but Union responded with an 8-0 run of its own only a few minutes later and led the rest of the contest.

Milligan cut it back to within one, 63-62, with just over 13 minutes left and had it down to three, 84-81, with 3:14 left, but could get no closer.

For Union, Paul Stone led all scorers with 29 points and nine rebounds. Three other Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring, including Gerrard Newby, an eight-time AAC Player of the Week, who scored 17 and added seven rebounds.

Milligan (women) 66, Union 55

Seniors Lindsee Price and Hayley Wyrick led the Milligan College women's basketball back from a slow start as they went on to defeat the Bulldogs on Senior Day.

Price led Milligan in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Sarah Robinson and Wyrick recorded 15 points each, followed by Courtney Wilson with 12. Robinson recorded a double-double and led the team in rebounds with 15 and four steals. Both Price and Robinson had six assists each.

The Bulldogs had two players reach double digits on the night. Maci Spence and Aaliyah Lumson recorded 14 and 11 points respectively. Lumson also led the Bulldogs in rebounds with eight.

Milligan will host Allen University on Wednesday a doubleheader match-up with the men. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the men's team scheduled at 7:30 p.m.