Lady Cyclones overcome poor shooting, beat Unicoi

Elizabethton overcame poor shooting, and defeated Unicoi County 38-32 in a girls high school basketball game Friday night at the Blue Devils' gym.

Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson said his team did a good job playing through the poor shooting.

“It was just the fight they had in them,” said Johnson. “Otherwise you get depressed and get down, and you lose that game.”

The Lady Cyclones improved to 9-2 in league play and 12-11 overall while the Blue Devils fell to 5-6, 8-17.

Ashley Depew and Autumn Lyon stepped up for the Lady Cyclones, especially down the stretch. Depew finished with 15 points and five rebounds while Lyon totaled 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.

ASHLEY DEPEW

The Lady Cyclones led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, but scored just nine points in the second and third quarters combined. Unfortunately for Unicoi County, the Lady Devils scored only 12 points in those quarters.

Depew said the Lady Cyclones have been struggling to get the ball in the basket in recent games.

“It seems like we've been having a lot of those nights lately,” said Depew. “I don't know if it's because we're nervous when we're shooting it, and we're not relaxing on the floor. I think maybe if we start getting in a rhythm on offense, our shots would start falling more.”

Elizabethton's Brittany Campbell worked hard in the paint for 12 rebounds

“On the defensive end we kept rebounding and fighting,” said Johnson. “Brittany didn't have a particularly good first half, but she rebounded in the second half.”

Neelee Griffith had an impressive performance for the Lady Blue Devils, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Halie Padgett added nine points, four rebounds and two steals.