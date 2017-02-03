Lewis scores big to lead Unaka over South Greene

The senior guard, who came into Friday night leading the area in scoring at 26.9 points per game, added to the efforts by coming up big down the stretch.

The Rangers outscored South Greene 18-10 over the final eight minutes. Gary Wright contributed nine to the Unaka effort and Austin Beauprez ended with seven points.

Jake Standridge had 19 points in a losing cause for the Rebels, who also got 11 points from Nathan Hall.

North Greene 77

University High 48

BAILEYTON — Wesley Dotson had a game-high 21 points to lead the Huskies to the big win over the Bucs.

Cameron Freshour and Elijah Smith tallied 11 points apiece and Jared Weems finished with nine points.

Mason Broome was the team leader for University High with 14 points, followed by Jake Hubbard with 12 points and Joseph Harless with 11.

Tennessee High 78

Sullivan Central 69

BRISTOL — Michael Mays scored 28 points to lead the Vikings to the Big Seven Conference victory over the Cougars.

Stephen Griffin came through with 19 for Tennessee High and Christian Webb finished with 12.

Grayson Wright hit four shots from 3-point range and finished with 22 points to lead Central. Jordan Self scored 16 and Luke Hutson added 10 for the Cougars, who had 36 of their 69 points from behind the arc.

Sullivan South 45

Johnson County 36

KINGSPORT — It was quite the defensive struggle with the Rebels’ Evan Morris the game’s only scorer in double digits with 10 points,

Grant Phebus and Devonte Mitchell had nine points each for South.

Blake Atwood and Sean Lewis each finished with nine to lead the Longhorns.

Sullivan East 83

Sullivan North 46

BLUFF CITY — The Patriots celebrated Senior Night with big scoring nights for three of their final-year players.

Gavin Grubb led the way with 16 points, followed by Cole Green with 15 and Micah Ellison with 10.

Sophomore Dustin Bartley also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Justin Cross had nine points and Matt Burk had eight to lead North.

Greeneville 66

Grainger 61

GREENEVILLE — Dorien Goddard tallied 23 points as the Greene Devils held off the Grizzlies for the District 2-AA victory.

Dylan Debusk scored 17 points and dished out five assists, while Takeem Young scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Nathan Hayes was the leading scorer for Grainger with 19 points and Justin Warner finished with 14 points.

Tri Cities Christian 61

KACHEA 55

Adam Rosenbalm had 27 points, including a pair of dunks, and 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles over the Wildcats.

Hunter Smith had 13 points and Drew Correll had five steals.

Rosenbalm had 19 points and Issac Hatfield had 13 earlier in a 73-62 loss to Galilean Christian.

Girls basketball

Sullivan East 69

Sullivan North 29

BLUFF CITY — Alyssa Hare scored 22 points on Senior Night as the Lady Patriots clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 1-AA tournament.

It was East’s first conference title since 2002 and its first ever in the Three Rivers.

But, it was the Lady Patriots’ fifth consecutive 20-win season and seniors Megan Addison and Kait Nidiffer ended with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Underclassman Kylee Wolfe had 10 points, while four more East players — Tatum Gouge, Sonya Collins, Morgan Buchanan and Abby Hagy — were celebrated on Senior Night.

Shenoah Bradley had 10 points to lead North.

Tennessee High 44

Sullivan Central 39

BRISTOL — Hailie Hatcher was the game’s high scorer with 17 points and controlled the action for the Lady Vikings against the Lady Cougars.

Hatcher was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Adison Minor had nine points and six rebounds, while Erin Walker scored seven points.

Abby Crawford had 15 points to lead Sullivan Central, which also got eight points from Meg Crawford.

Sullivan South 57

Johnson County 38

KINGSPORT — Mollie Leslie posted a 22-point effort and the Lady Rebels pulled away from the Lady Longhorns in the second half.

Taylor Parsons had 11 points and Michaela Cretsinger netted eight for the girls from Mountain City.

North Greene 40

University High 29

BAILEYTON — Jacinth Crawford and Katie Bolton combined for 30 of the Lady Huskies’ 40 points in the win over the Lady Bucs.

Crawford had 16 and Bolton finished with 14. Terka Sadilova had 11 points and Gracie Crabtree scored 10 to lead University High.

South Greene 74

Unaka 38

ELIZABETHTON — Braelyn Wykle had 16 points as the defending Class A state champions nearly doubled up the Lady Rangers.

Kaitlynn Franklin contributed 12 points and Taylor Lamb finished with nine for the Lady Rebels.

Sydney Markland knocked down a trio of treys in an 11-point effort to lead Unaka, which also got six points from Lexi Garland.