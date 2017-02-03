Cyclones overcome in-game adversity to beat Unicoi

The Blue Devils closed the gap with the standouts on the sidelines, but when they returned it was the Cyclones who came out on top Friday night at the Devils' gym. The 59-52 win avenged a home loss to Unicoi and clinched the No. 2 seed for Elizabethton for district purposes.

The Cyclones improved to 9-2 in league play and 21-6 overall while Unicoi fell to 8-3, 15-11.

Cyclones' head coach Lucas Honeycutt said the win was born on the defensive end.

“I thought overall, the defensive effort was huge,” he said.

HONEYCUTT, ROBINSON, SMITH

Michael Robinson, the Cyclones' leading scorer, went out with a busted nose just before halftime. Trevor Hensley followed suit in the third quarter when he got poked in the eye. Both players average over 20 points a game, so the exits were significant.

Unicoi took advantage, scoring 12 unanswered points to take a 30-29 lead late in the third quarter.

However, Corey Russell knocked down a 3-pointer, and the Cyclones regained a lead they would not relinquish.

“He just stepped right into it, confident as could be, and knocked it down,” said Honeycutt. “It was huge shot. In that situation, not knowing if Mike's going to play or not, it gave us some confidence to help us keep playing.”

Russell finished with six points, five assists and four rebounds.

Elizabethton led 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter, and kept Unicoi an arm's length away thanks in part to Robinson's free throw shooting. He knocked down 10 of 11 attempts in the fourth quarter while teammate Adam Cornett made 4 of 4.

Robinson finished with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals despite missing basically a full quarter of action. Robinson said he heard the crowd while he was being treated in the locker room.

“They were getting pretty loud, so I figured (Unicoi) was doing pretty good,” said Robinson. “So I just came out there and got back in it. My nose still hurts pretty bad, but I guess I'll be OK.”

Robinson said defense was a key.

“Especially Adam, Eric (Wilson) and Corey guarding (Hensley and Dylan Putman),” said Robinson.

Alex Norwood once again played a mighty role, totaling eight points, seven rebounds, and four blocked shots. He had another block where he was called for a foul, and another one where goal-tending was ruled.

“Alex did a real good job of picking his moments,” said Honeycutt. “He was protecting the rim, and I think that made a huge impact on the way (Unicoi) wanted to score the ball.”

Hensley finished with a nice all-around stat line, totaling 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Troy Podvin was a force down low with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

“We didn’t run the offense great tonight,” said Unicoi head coach Michael Smith. “Tonight’s game mattered where we were going to finish, second or third. Hopefully it’s going to be the two of us playing in the (district) semifinals, and we’ll go from there.”