ETSU women escape Samford's upset bid

The Buccaneers earned a 61-56 decision over Samford, holding on for an important Southern Conference win despite some harrowing moments down the stretch.

It was a contest played in front of 1,722 fans, and maybe of half of them were very enthusiastic Bucs-supporting elementary school children attending the game on Education Day.

ETSU (14-9) won its fifth straight game and improved to 6-2 in league play. The Bucs moved into a tie for second place with either Mercer or Chattanooga, who were each 6-1 in league play going into their head-to-head matchup Thursday night.

The Bucs play host to Mercer on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Even though the win wasn’t pretty, ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell wasn’t going to give it back.

“You’re always going to take a win any way you can get it,” said Ezell. “I’m not exactly pleased how we got it, but we got it nevertheless. We didn’t do the things we needed to do to be better than average. We were average today.”

As usual, Tianna Tarter was front and center in the victory mix. She finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and knocked down arguably the game’s biggest shot.

Samford’s Ellen Riggins drained a 3-ball to give her team a 56-55 lead with 2:13 left in the game. On the next possession, Tarter sized up a trey and answered — giving ETSU the lead for good.

Ezell said she expected Tarter to hit the big basket.

“I expect all of our kids to make their shots,” said Ezell. “I’m the most surprised person in the gym when they don’t. I think our kids did a nice job on that play. The ball went inside-out, went back inside, and then kicked out to Tianna. She made a nice read, the kid had her hands down, and Tianna hit a big-time jumper.”

Raven Dean complemented Tarter’s efforts nicely. She made seven of nine shots from the field, including some tough looks in the paint, and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“Raven showed a lot of toughness today,” said Ezell.

Dean said the Bucs didn’t do a good job of putting Samford away.

“I think we got a little comfortable at times,” she said. “We didn’t really put our foot down once we had a lead. But we stuck it out. We rebounded, and we executed a little bit.”

Confidence for the Bucs is getting pretty high, said Dean.

“We believe in each other, and give each other confidence,” she said. “We compliment each other, and pick each other up. But I think we could grow a little bit more.”

Shamauria Bridges made some key shots and finished with 13 points and three assists.

It was a sluggish first half. The Bucs scored just 22 points, but held a three-point lead. In the third quarter, the teams combined for 39 points — 21-18 in favor of ETSU — to nearly match the entire first-half output.

The Bucs opened up an eight-point early in the fourth quarter, and led by seven with five minutes left before the Bulldogs made their move.

Samford was led by Kassidy Blevins, who totaled 16 points. No other Samford player reached double figures. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 39-25.