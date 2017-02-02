Bucs rally in second half to get past VMI

The Bucs scored exactly twice as many points in the second half as they did in the first, and it added up to an 81-71 victory over Virginia Military Institute at Cameron Hall.

“We just had better intensity in the second half,” said ETSU guard T.J. Cromer, who scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. “If we want to be a championship team, we have to bring it for two halves, not just one.”

The Bucs improved to 18-5 overall, 8-2 in the Southern Conference. They remained in a tie for first place with Furman.

ETSU’s 54-point second half was spurred by an 8-for-11 performance from 3-point range after it was 1 for 9 in the opening 20 minutes.

QJ Peterson, the reigning SoCon player of the week and the league’s leading scorer, finished with 22 points, including a pair of followup dunks.

Desonta Bradford added 16 points for the Bucs on a 5-for-7 shooting night. A.J. Merriweather had 13, making 6 of his 9 shots. Tevin Glass added 10.

The Keydets outplayed ETSU in every facet of the game in the first half, jumping out to a 34-27 halftime advantage thanks in part to making 6 of 14 shots from 3-point range.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes wasn’t pleased, to say the least, at halftime.

“I can’t really say what he said at halftime,” Bradford said. “Just know he was mad. He woke us all up and you can see what happened.”

VMI’s biggest lead in the first half was 10 points.

“We were in slow motion,” Forbes said. “We just weren’t engaged. I just don’t feel like on Feb. 2 that I should have to peel the paint off the wall in the locker room at halftime.”

When the second half began, it became apparent that the Bucs were going to feed the post. Hanner Mosquera-Perea got things going with a 3-point play, and moments later Glass scored to even the score at 37. It was the first time the game had been tied since the opening tip.

Cromer then hit a 3-pointer at the 16:50 mark for a 40-37 ETSU lead, the Bucs’ first of the night. He finished 9 of 15 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“He’s a very good player,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “He can put it on the floor as well. The first thing he does is make shots from all over.”

Then the Bucs heated up from outside and it was just a matter of time.

After Peterson’s spectacular dunk after a missed shot put VMI up 54-52, Merriweather and Bradford made back-to-back 3-pointers to put ETSU up for good.

They Bucs went up by 10 points when Cromer hit a pair of threes, the second one with 5:31 remaining for a 69-59 advantage.

The decisive blow came when Bradford swished a 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining to put ETSU up 76-65.

“I always want to play inside-out,” Forbes said. “These guys, and a lot of teams in our league, they double and come from behind with their guards. What happened in the second half, we went in there and went back out and got wide open shots.”The Bucs shot 56.6 percent overall.

Julian Eleby and Armani Branch each scored 11 points for the Keydets (5-16, 2-8). Trey Chapman added 10.

ETSU was out-rebounded 23-15 in the first half, but rallied for 35-34 advantage on the boards.

The Bucs travel to Wofford College on Monday night. They beat the Terriers 79-72 at home on Jan. 22.