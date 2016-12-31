Shulman's return comes up short in Arby's final

All that was lacking was a storybook ending.

Kentucky’s Trinity Shamrocks shot a blistering 58 percent from the floor to win the Arby’s title game 69-50 on Saturday night, using a big effort in the middle two quarters to deny the Blue Tornado. McCallie had a remarkable week, but playing their ninth game in the span of 12 days seemed to take its toll.

“They made shots,” Shulman said of Trinity. “They’re good. They play like a college team. If you’re a step slow, they zing you. We were a step slow, and how we play, we can’t be a step slow. We’ve got to be on top of it.”

The second quarter proved to be key. After trailing by nine points at the end of the first quarter, McCallie used a 10-2 run to get within a point midway through the second quarter. But Trinity called a timeout to regroup and closed the period with a 12-2 run of their own to take a 35-24 lead into the half.

“We just lost focus there for a little bit,” said Trinity coach Mike Szabo. “Then we kind of regrouped. I’m so proud of my guys – a tremendous team effort tonight.”

When Shulman addressed his players in the locker room at halftime, he looked into the eyes of players who aren’t used to engineering comebacks. The Blue Tornado is 15-2 on the season, so falling behind is a bit of a foreign concept.

“We don’t play from behind a lot,” Shulman said. “We were down 11 at the half, and it felt like we were down 42. You had to come out and punch them in the mouth early (in the third quarter), and we didn’t do that.”

Instead, Trinity started the third quarter with another 13-4 run to push its lead to 20 points, and that was basically all she wrote. Lukas Burkman scored 16 points to lead Trinity while Jayden Scrubb added 14 and LJ Harris and David Johnson scored 11 apiece.

Junior Clay scored a game-high 27 points to lead McCallie.

Despite the result of the title game, Shulman said he had a great week back home. As a point guard at University School, Shulman recalls having quite a chip on his shoulder when the Junior Bucs weren’t invited to play in the Arby’s, but he also has fond memories of going to Viking Hall as a spectator.

Shulman went on to become an assistant coach at University School and later an assistant at East Tennessee State before getting the head coaching job at Chattanooga. He spent the week hitting every Pal’s drive-thru he could get to, and after a good run at the Arby’s, he was primed to grab one more meal on his way out of town.

“My high school coach was here – Marty Street,” Shulman said. “The guy who hired me first, Joe McPherson, was here. I had a blast seeing everybody.

“I’m gonna get a Greg’s pizza, and we’re going home.”