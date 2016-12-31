Flurry of dunks propel ETSU past VMI

And what a stretch it was.

The Bucs were letting VMI hang around before A.J. Merriweather and Hanner Mosquera-Perea showed what Southern Conference teams will have to deal with all season.

The two ETSU players threw down three ferocious dunks off of lob passes, changing the tone of the game as the Bucs opened their conference schedule by ringing in the new year with a 102-75 victory Saturday at Freedom Hall.

“As we locked in, we started rolling and the dunks just came,” Merriweather said. “It’s just fun. We’re a very athletic team. Any time we can get up and down, get the crowd involved, it’s just fun to play.”

ETSU was leading 29-21 when Merriweather took a lob from T.J. Cromer, adjusted in mid-air and slammed the ball home with authority. A couple of minutes later, after Mosquera-Perea and Merriweather continued the dunkathon, the Bucs were ahead by 12.

“I think that’s great for the fans,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, whose team improved to 11-3. “I also think it’s good for momentum. Our guys feed off of that stuff. And it’s a pretty high percentage shot when you’re 10-feet-8 in the air and you can just dunk it in there.”

The Bucs finished the day with eight dunks, five of them of the alley-oop variety.

“Playing with each other, all the pickup games in the summer and practicing together, we just kind of know where everybody’s going to be,” Merriweather said. “We plan to keep jelling, keep knowing each other’s tendencies, where we like the ball. Hopefully we keep going like that.”

Cromer led the Bucs with 21 points. David Burrell had 12 and Devontavius Payne added 10. All 12 ETSU players saw action and every one of them scored.

The Bucs began to pull away after leading by 12 at halftime, and Jason Williams’ basket with just over 13 minutes left put them up 59-39.

Two minutes later, it was 69-44 when Cromer gave a head fake to shake a defender and stepped back to swish a 3-pointer.

Long passed to Burrell for an alley-oop and a 76-44 lead.

The Bucs stretched the run to 34-10 and it left them up 83-49 when VMI coach Dan Earl called his final timeout with 7:20 left.

The Bucs out-rebounded the Keydets 37-24 and had 14 steals.

“I thought our athleticism showed today on offense and defense,” Forbes said. “In the end, we were overwhelming them in the second half.”

ETSU walk-on Dillon Reppart, who played at Daniel Boone High School, scored seven points in his four-minute performance. He got one of the biggest cheers of the day when his 3-pointer swished to get the Bucs to the 100-point mark.

Reppart’s 3-pointer came off of a no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass from Williams, the team’s only freshman. Williams took advantage of increased playing time and finished with five assists, six points and six rebounds.

“I think we’re watching Jason Williams grow up in front of us,” Forbes said. “Desonta (Bradford’s) a really good player, and when he comes out and we put Jason in, the tempo stays the same. Maybe it goes even a little quicker. He’s playing well.”

Jermaine Long saw some significant playing time and got nine points, making 5 of his 6 free throws. He also had two steals.

“I was happy for that because he works so hard and he doesn’t always get his number called,” Forbes said. “When he did, he came in and really changed the game.”

Julian Eleby led the Keydets (3-9) with 21 points He was 9 for 9 from the foul line. QJ Peterson, the SoCon’s leading scorer, finished with 16, but they were hard earned. He went 4 for 12 from the field.

Cromer made 7 of his 12 shots and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range as the Bucs shot 55.7 percent from the field. Bradford and Tevin Glass had eight points each, and Merriweather finished with six points, four coming on the spectacular dunks.

The Bucs have nothing but conference games the rest of the way. They insisted for weeks that the SoCon opener was the most important game on the schedule — until the next one, scheduled for Thursday at The Citadel.

“That was the main goal,” Cromer said. “We came in and we said we wanted to make this a statement game to let the SoCon know we’re a for real team. We’re serious.”