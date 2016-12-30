Williams' role increases for Bucs as SoCon schedule begins

Freshman point guard Jason Williams is becoming a bigger part of the Bucs’ plan. With the departure of Julian Walters, who left the team this week, Williams figures to get most of the minutes behind starter Desonta Bradford.

In his first game since Walters’ departure, Williams played 17 minutes, handing out six assists while turning the ball over once against Savannah State.

“I thought he really handled himself well,” Forbes said. “I think he’s ready for it. He actually earned that. Playing time is earned in practice. It’s not really earned on game day. You have to play well on game day, but to get there you have to do it in practice.”

The Bucs (10-3) and the Keydets (3-8) meet at Freedom Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

“This is the most important part of our year,” ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer said. “Ten non-conference wins felt great but that’s really out the window now. It’s all about conference.”

It will be Williams’ first taste of conference play, and from the looks of it, he’s ready for the challenge.

When Williams arrived on campus as part of an experienced team with six seniors, there was talk that he might sit out the season as a red-shirt. Being the only freshman on the roster, he figured to be the odd man out.

Instead, he began impressing the coaching staff early. Fortunately for everyone involved, Forbes kept an open mind.

“I didn’t tell him that (about being red-shirted) and that’s why you don’t make those decisions before November,” Forbes said. “We’ve been together since June 22 and Jason has proven over time that he deserves playing time. He just played his way in.

“He’s shown some toughness and the ability to hit gaps and find people, and he makes enough shots that you have to guard him. I think he’s going to be a really good four-year player for us.”

Bradford, a junior, is hands-down the team’s starter at the point. He’s third in the league in assists at 4.8 per game and has raised his scoring average to 10.2 points per game.

But when Bradford is getting a rest, the offense will be in the hands of a player who was in high school this time last year. Of course, Williams was an all-state selection in Michigan and one of the top high school players in Detroit.

“I’m having fun,” Williams said. “This is the best team I’ve been on. The chemistry’s crazy. Everybody’s really together. It feels good. Coach told me to compete every day in practice.”

Saturday’s game features the top two scorers in the SoCon, both senior guards. VMI’s QJ Peterson is averaging 18.5 points per game while Cromer averages 18.3. Cromer is coming off a career-high 30-point effort against Savannah State, one in which he got 25 in the second half.

“It could be a duel, but like I said, it’s always a team sport and we’re going to do what we do best as a team,” Cromer said.

Stopping Peterson would be the Bucs’ best bet to get off to a good start in conference play. Even with his exploits, the Keydets struggle to score. They’re next-to-last in the SoCon in scoring at 67.7 points per game. Only Western Carolina is worse.

“We’ll have some tricks up our sleeves,” Forbes said of trying to slow Peterson’s output. “I don’t normally start a game out that way, but we’ll have some things to adjust if he becomes a problem. You always have to have that.”

The Keydets haven’t won on the road. Their wins were against Southern Virginia, Charleston Southern and Frostburg State.

“I told our team the most important game of the year so far is Saturday,” Forbes said. “Conference is what’s important for us. Our No. 1 goal is to go to Asheville and cut down those nets. To do that, it starts Saturday against VMI.”