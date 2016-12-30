Grubb scored 41, East edges D-B in Arby's Classic

Grubb also had six steals and five assists in the win, helping the Patriots (15-3) advance to Saturday's sixth-place game against Sandy Creek, Georgia. The Indians (3-10) were eliminated from Arby's play.

After a slow start, East bounced back with a 27-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 40-34 lead at the half. The Patriots led by 10 points after three quarters before the Tribe roared back and tied the game, forcing overtime.

East got the better of the extra four-minute period, outscoring D-B 7-4 to secure the win. Aaron Frye added 10 points for the Patriots. East was able to get to the foul line more often than the Tribe, making more free throws than D-B attempted. East went 17-for-27 at the line while D-B was 9-for-12.

Riamello Wadsworth led a balanced D-B attack with 19 points. Zack Griffin had 17 points and eight rebounds while Jordan Webb and Marae Foreman scored 14 points apiece. Web dished out five assists while Foreman had three assists and three steals.

Daniel Boone (girls) 67, Spring Valley, WV 53

GREENEVILLE — The Lady Trailblazers eliminated the Wolves to earn a spot in the seventh-place game at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic.

Boone (12-5) got 16 points and nine rebounds from Sydney Pearce, 13 points from Macie Culbertson and 10 points from Jaycee Jenkins.

The Wolves (5-3) were led by Madison Vaughn with 19 points while Payton Caldwell hit double figures with 11.

Boone led 23-14 after one quarter and 36-25 at halftime and refused to allow the Wolves to close the gap back to single digits.

Both teams had the same number of field goals, but the Blazers hit 20 of 32 free throws while Spring Valley had only four made charity tosses in the game.

Happy Valley (girls) 65, Pisgah 60

SEVIERVILLE — The Lady Warriors held on to beat Pisgah in the Winterfest Shootout at Sevier County High School.

Emily Whitaker scored 18 points to pace Happy Valley (9-5) while Kate Roberts scored 14 and Adrienne Henegar added 13.

Shelby Lacy's game-high 24 points led the way for Pisgah. Annie Hughes added 19 points and Brooke Frost scored 12.

Sullivan East (girls) 40, Gate City 36

GATE CITY, Va. — The Lady Patriots hit four free throws in the final minute to fend off the Lady Blue Devils.

Kait Nidiffer scored a career-high 17 points to lead East (10-7) while Alyssa Hare scored 11.

Tori Powers paced Gate City with 10 points.