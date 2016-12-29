Boone boys, girls win in tournaments

Evan Scanlen barely missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Chad Heglar contributed an all-around effort of eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. It came after he was the high scorer in Boone's opening-round game against Clarksville Northeast.

Justin Turner hit 4 of 6 shots from the floor and also scored eight points.

Elizabethton 53, East Hamilton 49

ELIZABETHTON — Michael Robinson poured in 20 points as the Cyclones stormed past the Hurricanes and into the finals of their own Chick-fil-A Classic tournament.

Alex Norwood added nine, followed by Corey Russell with eight and Eric Wilson with six. Davae Hughley paced East Hamilton with 15 points.

Knox West 54, Unicoi County 40

KNOXVILLE — Jawuan Moore had 17 points to lead three Rebels in double scoring in a win over the Blue Devils in the Super 16 tournament at Bearden.

Davonius Clark and Viven Clark each finished with 15 points in the West victory.

Trevor Hensley paced Unicoi County with 12 points, while Dylan Putman finished with 11. Clay Simpson was next highest with seven.

Sullivan Central 66, Cloudland 50

ELIZABETHTON — Grayson Wright hit 13 of 14 free throws as part of a 26-point performance to lead the Cougars over the Highlanders at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

Preston Benfield had a pair of fourth-quarter scores to pull Cloudland within four in the final period, but Central responded with 16 unanswered points.

Benfield led the Highlanders with 18 points and Robert Leeper had 13 points. Josh Blair was next with eight.

Ben Williams, Luke Hutson and Ethan Shaffer all had eight points for Central.

Volunteer 61, Happy Valley 41

ELIZABETHTON — The Falcons limited the Warriors to just 16 points in the second half to take the win in Thursday's opening game of the Chick-fil-A Classic.

Happy Valley, which started the season red-hot, but have fallen on hard times recently, trailed by seven at the half and were down by 13 points entering the fourth quarter.

Jesse Pace scored a dozen to lead four Cougars players in double figures. Caleb Rogers, Grayson Hurd and Jacob Deal all ended with 11.

Dillon Barlow led Happy Valley with nine points and Brayden Sams totaled seven.

Girls

Daniel Boone 70, Chuckey-Doak 59

GREENEVILLE — Macie Culbertson had 15 points and Bayleigh Carmichel was right behind her with 14 in leading the Lady 'Blazers over the Lady Knights in the Greene County Ladies Classic.

Jaycee Jenkins finished with 12 points and eight rebounds as Boone hit 57 percent from the field. Emily Sizemore and Sydney Pearce added eight points apiece.

Brittney Ramsey had a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chuckey-Doak. Erica Lamb and Madi McInturff each added 12 for the Knights.