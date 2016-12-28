Oak Ridge fends off Hilltoppers

On Tuesday night, the Hilltoppers stayed within shouting distance for the entire 32 minutes, but Oak Ridge made all the right moves down the stretch to cap off Day 1 at the Arby’s Classic with a 64-56 victory. The Wildcats moved to 12-0 on the season after recording their second win over Science Hill in 10 days. The Hilltoppers fell to 10-7.

“We got it close. We just couldn’t get over the hump,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “I thought we had our opportunities.”

The Wildcats were playing without starters Tee Higgins and E.J. Bush. Higgins is in Orlando, Florida, preparing for the Under Armor All-America Football Game while Bush remained sidelined by a knee injury he suffered in Oak Ridge’s 82-72 win over Science Hill back on Dec. 17.

With those two key pieces of the puzzle missing, Oak Ridge coach Aaron Green wasn’t sure exactly what to expect out of his retooled starting lineup. The Wildcats responded well, however, building an 18-8 lead in the first quarter.

“We’ve got to get some more practice time with some of those younger guys,” Green said. “But overall, a good win.”

Science Hill was able to tie the game up at 33 in the third quarter and seemed to be on the verge of riding a wave of momentum into the lead when Oak Ridge’s Tyshawn Young took over the game. Young scored seven consecutive points to put the Wildcats up 40-33, and the Hilltoppers never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

Young finished with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting. He also went 9-for-10 from the foul line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Science Hill kept it close well into the fourth quarter, but during a key stretch with just under three minutes remaining in regulation, Oak Ridge was able to milk over a minute and a half off the clock to help preserve its advantage. The Hilltoppers were in an active 1-3-1 zone, but the Wildcats were able to maintain possession until Science Hill was finally forced to start fouling.

“You’re trying to get them to do something with the basketball,” Cutlip said. “I thought we had two chances to come up with a loose ball or a steal in that, and we didn’t get it. You know when you adjust to go man, they’re going to drive it down your throat.”

Holding the ball was an odd tactic for the free-wheeling Wildcats, but Green said the situation dictated it.

“At the end, the possessions became more valuable,” Green said. “We just wanted to take advantage. They were in a zone, so we were just going to run time off since we had the lead.”

The Wildcats went 16-for-19 from the foul line on the night, making a Science Hill comeback virtually impossible. Anthony Gibson added 17 points for the Wildcats, who will face Trinity, Kentucky, in the winners’ bracket on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Holden Hensley poured in 17 points and made three steals to lead the way for Science Hill while Bowden Lyon added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Hilltoppers will face Dobyns-Bennett in the losers’ bracket on Thursday morning at 10:30.