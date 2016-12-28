Bucs look for wide open game against Savannah State

Savannah State comes to Freedom Hall on Thursday night for the Bucs’ final non-conference game, and the home team figures to score a lot of points.

There are 347 Division I basketball teams in college basketball, and none of them allow more points than Savannah State. Through 12 games, the Tigers are giving up 104.4 points per game.

It’s the type of game that just might suit the Bucs.

“Sounds like they like to get up and down,” ETSU point guard Desonta Bradford said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The Tigers, who come in with a 3-9 record, like to do a little scoring themselves. They lead the country in 3-point baskets with 184 and average 86.2 points a game, ranking 18th in the country.

“They have our attention,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “They put five guys on the floor that can make a three. We have to defend the 3-point line.

“Sometimes, those non-traditional teams give a team with traditional size some problems defensively. We’re going to have to get guys out of the lane to defend the 3-point line.”

The Bucs are 9-3 and looking to record 10 non-conference wins for the first time in 26 years.

T.J Cromer continues to lead ETSU in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Bradford’s average has creeped up to 10.2.

Those are the only two players in the ETSU lineup scoring in double figures. The Bucs have used a balanced attack to reach their 77.9 points per game, with seven players getting at least six points a game.

“We have to be ready to play,” ETSU guard A.J. Merriweather said. “We’re a fast, athletic team. We can get up and down and we love playing that way.”

The Bucs are coming off a 72-68 loss to Tennessee in a game that was even until the final minute. It was ETSU’s first home loss of the season.

The sold-out crowd of 6,149 at Freedom Hall allowed ETSU to assume the attendance lead in the Southern Conference. No team is averaging more than the Bucs’ 3,502 fans per game.

Savannah State is coached by Horace Broadnax, a name college basketball fans might remember from the 1980s. Broadnax was on the Georgetown team that won the 1984 NCAA Tournament and finished second in 1985. He has been head coach at Savannah State since 2005.

Dexter McClanahan, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, leads the Tigers in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game.

Casey Wells is the Tigers’ top sharpshooter as all 32 of his field goals have been from 3-point range. Wells made a school-record nine 3-pointers in a 118-111 victory over Fort Valley State.

Freshman Robert Kelly, a 6-foot-7 forward, was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the week after scoring 24 points in the Tigers’ only road win, a 93-90 overtime victory against Oregon State.

Eight players have made at least 10 3-point shots for Savannah State.

“I think we have a good feel for how to guard them,” Forbes said. “You just have to do it. There’s the other thing. They’re going to make some shots. You can’t be demoralized if they make a couple threes. They just can’t make 15 or 20.”

After Thursday night’s game, the Bucs open Southern Conference play on Saturday when they play host to Virginia Military Institute at 2 p.m.

“We need to just win going into conference play to get our confidence going and get ready for the most important part of our season,” Bradford said.