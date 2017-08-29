Johnson City musters just one hit in loss to Bluefield

Bluefield’s Turner Larkins and Jordan Barrett combined for 6 1/3 no-hit innings out of the gates, and the Blue Jays went on to earn a 5-0 win over the Cards on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Julio Rodriguez broke up the no-hitter with a ripped double to center field in the seventh for the Cards’ only hit of the game.

It was a costly loss for the Cardinals. With just two more days left in the Appalachian League season, Johnson City (33-32) remained tied with Greeneville for the final playoff spot. Greeneville couldn’t hold off Princeton, which pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth to top the Astros, 3-2.

Both Johnson City and Greeneville face the same opponents Wednesday and Thursday.

Pitching prowess

Larkins went the first two innings, not allowing a baserunner. Barrett then came in for five lock-down innings. He allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out seven.

Larkins lowered his season ERA to 2.04 while Barrett (3-2) improved his to 2.80.

Jonathan Cheshire continued the good mound work with two scoreless innings to finish the contest.

Bluefield lands first punch

The Blue Jays smacked the Cardinals with a three spot in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, a single and a walk set the stage for Brandon Grudzielanek’s two-run triple to break the ice. Ryan Gold’s two-out single sent Grudzielanek to the plate.

More two-out pain

Bluefield added a fourth run with a two-out single off the bat of Yorman Rodriguez in the fifth inning. The hit came after a pair of strikeouts and a disputed pickoff-attempt call of safe.

Then in the sixth inning, Antony Fuentes delivered a two-out RBI double to make it 5-0.

Multi-guys

Rodriguez and Fuentes each totaled two hits for the Blue Jays. Rodriguez and clean-up hitter Ryan Noda form a tough one-two punch in the middle of Bluefield’s order. Rodriguez is hitting .343 while Noda steps up at .367.

JC hurlers

Alvaro Seijas (4-3) took the loss for the Cardinals. He worked six innings and allowed five runs, four earned.

Jake Dahlberg tossed three scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.