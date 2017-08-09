Elizabethton Twins roll past Greenville

The Twins faced the second-place Greeneville Astros in a critical series as the Astros only trailed the Twins by three games. The Twins got a much needed win over the Astros 6-1.

Close call in the first

The Twins’ bats were alive early as Rainis Silva hammered a double to deep left field off of the wall and Akil Baddoo was able to advance to third base as he drew a walk to start the inning. The Twins were not able to get a run across as J.J. Robinson struck out swinging and Matt Albanese flew out to right.

Sticky situation

Twins starter Edwar Colina got into a jam in the second as he issued a walk to start the inning to Brady Westmoreland. Patrick Mathis then singled, but then Colina was able to put away the next two batters. Joan Mauricio was able to draw another walk to load the bases for the Astros. However, Reiny Beltre grounded into a force out to Ariel Montesino at third to end the inning.

Twins break deadlock

In the fourth, with Rainis Silva on first base, J.J. Robinson kept his seven game hitting streak alive in an emphatic way with a homer to left field. The Twins were not able to do any further damage though, but Elizabethton led after four innings 2-0.

J.J. Robinson show

In the bottom of the fifth, J.J. Robinson had a single that plated both Baddoo and T.J. Dixon. Robinson had all of the RBI through the first five innings for the Twins. In fact, Robinson has an RBI in each of the past three games.

Meaty middle innings

The Twins were able to score two runs each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to lead 6-0 after the sixth frame. This was an eerily similar for the Astros as they did the exact same thing to the Royals on Tuesday night.

Shutout gone

In the eighth, the Astros were able to finally break through against the pitching staff as Wilson Amador scored from second on a single by Jose Benjamin. The Twins were able to get out of the inning without any further bruises.

Gem by the pitching staff

The pitching staff for Elizabethton was brilliant as they only allowed one run, five hits and struck out eight Astros batters in a stellar performance started by Colina and was finished by Jose Martinez.

Up Next

The series will continue Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7. Admission will be one dollar at the ballpark in Elizabethton.