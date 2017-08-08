Twins drop opener with Jays

Down seven runs after the first two innings, visiting Elizabethton eventually made things interesting but ultimately dropped a 7-5 decision in the opening game of a twinbill at Bowen Field.

Samad Taylor and Brandon Grudzielanek drove across two runs apiece for the Blue Jays, with Taylor and Kevin Smith each finishing 2 for 3. Smith, Ryan Noda (two walks) and Chavez Young (triple) each collected a pair of runs.

The Twins were topped by Rainis Silva, who went 2-for-2. Jose Miranda and Kolton Kendrick contributed 2-for-4 showings to a 10-hit assault.

Maximo Castillo (4-0) struck out seven batters and allowed three runs over five innings for the win.

Elizabethton middle reliever Juan Gamez hurled 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.