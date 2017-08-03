Power, pitching big keys for Twins

The Appalachian League hasn’t been immune to this fact as the Elizabethton Twins led the league in homers with 47 going into their game on Thursday night against the Burlington Royals.

What makes Elizabethton arguably the most dangerous team in the whole league is the fact that they also show the way in earned-run average (ERA) with a stellar 3.91. The Twins are one of only two teams with an ERA under four.

“Pitching is the key to any club’s success,” said Twins manager Ray Smith. “Different organizations have different philosophies and our philosophy here since I’ve been here is to move a player up if he shows he can handle this league.”

The Twins’ leading home run hitter, Brent Rooker, was called up three weeks ago — and as was Charlie Barnes last week. Despite losing some of the power, the beat goes on for ’Betsy.

Picking up the slack, so to speak, shortstop Jose Miranda, a native of Manati, Puerto Rico, has topped the team in home runs (seven) since Rooker’s departure. Miranda is only 19 years old and played 55 games last year with the Gulf Coast League Twins.

“Miranda has been swinging the bat fairly consistently and he’s a student of the game,” said Smith. “He has a hit plan. He thinks about his at-bats and what he wants to do. He works very hard off the field. He follows a procedure that you don’t see guys his age follow.”

The Twins are also tied for the league lead in shutouts by the staff with four. This is truly a winning formula for Elizabethton as the team owns the third-best record in the league, trailing Bluefield and Pulaski. The Twins currently pace the West Division.

Every active position player for the Twins has a home run. No other team in the Appalachian League can make this claim.

“It’s all about development for us and sure we want to win, but not at the expense of developing the players and promoting them,” Smith said. “It also enables us to showcase guys from the lower leagues and what they can do here.”

It is truly a collective effort for the Twins as they are heading into the dog days of August and nearing the completion of the season.

“Teams go through peaks and valleys throughout the season, but one thing that can be consistent is having the same approach everyday,” Smith said. “We want to come to the ballpark, try to work on our skills and do something that can make you better.”