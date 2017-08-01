Twins pull off ninth-inning rally

Using a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the ninth inning, the Twins finished off the rally with Ariel Montesino's walk-off single for a 5-4 win over Kingsport in an Appalachian League baseball game Tuesday night at Joe O'Brien Field.

Elizabethton improved to 26-14 on the season and moved four games ahead of second-place Greeneville in the West Division.

After the Mets scored three times in the top of the eighth to take a 4-3 lead, the Twins eventually found themselves down to their final at-bat. Colton Waltner drew a leadoff walk, and Mark Contreras singled him to second. After a sacrifice bunt by Rainis Silva moved both runners up, T.J. Dixon tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Montesino finished the deal with his hit.

Twins reliever Jose Martinez was charged with a blown save, but wound up as the winning pitcher to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Taking an early advantage

Leading 1-0, the Twins expanded their advantage on the strength of Akil Baddoo's RBI double. Jose Miranda made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single.

Falling behind

Elizabethton coughed up the lead in the eighth inning as Kingsport scored runs on three successive at-bats. Trailing 3-1, the Mets' Dionis Paulino and Anthony Dirocie each had RBI doubles. Grabiel Jimenez followed with a base hit to drive in another run for a 4-3 lead.

Strong start

Nick Brown worked around six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run, which was unearned, and didn't walk a batter while striking out six.

Hot sticks

Jeremy Vasquez had three hits while Paulino added two. Each player kept his average comfortably above the .300 mark with Vasquez at .319 and Paulino at .315.