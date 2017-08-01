Cards can't close deal against Pulaski

The Cards' bullpen allowed just one unearned run in 7 1/3 innings before Pulaski's Eric Wagaman led off the ninth inning with a homer to tie the Appalachian League baseball game Tuesday night. A hit batter, walk, passed ball and walk-off wild pitch sent the Cardinals packing on the wrong end of a 6-5 decision.

Jacob Patterson's wild pitch allowed Charles Vasquez to score from third base.

Johnson City fell to 19-21 while Pulaski improved to 26-12.

Rough beginning

In the bottom of the first inning, Frederick Cuevas walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and to third on a passed ball. He scored on Jesus Bastidas' single.

Wagaman doubled to make it 2-0, and he moved to third on another wild pitch. Leobaldo Cabrera then made it 3-0 with a single. There was another walk and a balk in the inning, but the Braves didn't score again.

Pen strength

Will Changarotty, Paul Salazar, Brett Seeburger and Fabian Blanco worked well together on the mound for the Cardinals. They combined for 7 1/3 innings while allowing just six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Big inning

The Cardinals got a jump start from Imeldo Diaz, who socked a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. Later in the inning, Carlos Rodriguez tied the game with an RBI single.

Big fly

Carlos Talavera put Johnson City ahead 5-4 with a solo home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning. It was the third hit of the game for Talavera, who totaled just 11 hits in his first 69 at-bats for a .159 average.

Change of fortunes

After racking up 21 strikeouts in 13 1/3 scoreless innings in his previous three starts, Johnson City starter Jacob Schlesener lasted only 35 pitches with 20 of them out of the strike zone. He gave up three hits, three runs and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.