Developing talent, not winning, main goal for Johnson City Cardinals

The Appalachian League team is here to develop players and make sure they’re ready to move up to higher levels, with the eventual goal of making the major leagues.

Along the way, if they win — and they have in recent years — it’s considered a bonus.

“It is a hard balance, but our philosophy is clear,” said first-year Cardinals manager Roberto Espinoza, whose team opens the season Thursday at 7 p.m. by playing host to the Bristol Pirates at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. “We’re here to develop. We try to develop these guys in a winning atmosphere. We want to teach these guys how to win games, how to win series and how to win championships. But our main goal is not winning. Our main goal is to develop these guys.

“If you do it right, you’re going to get both at the same time.”

That’s what the Cards have mastered in recent years. Not only have they won four of the last seven league championships, including last year, they have developed major league talent.

Last year’s shortstop, Allen Cordova, is in the majors with the San Diego Padres, where he is hitting .250 with three home runs. He led the Appy League by hitting .362 with no homers for Johnson City last year before being plucked off the Cardinals’ roster by the Padres in the Rule 5 draft, meaning he has to remain in the majors for the entire season or the Cardinals can get him back.

Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ top 30 minor league prospects are on the roster this season. Shortstop Delvin Perez, a first-round draft pick last year, is ranked No. 5 and hit .294 in the Gulf Coast League last year. Outfielder Walker Robbins, a fifth-round pick in 2016, is listed 27th.

Bristol has a local player on its roster. Pitcher Hunter Stratton played at Sullivan East High School and was drafted in the 16th round out of Walters State Community College this year. He had signed to play at Western Carolina, but chose to turn professional instead.

The season opener is “Thirsty Thursday” at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Draft beer specials include $1 for a small, $2 for a medium and $3 for a large.