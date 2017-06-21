Fan. Tastic. 2017 Cards trade autographs for smiles with flock of fans

The season opens Thursday as the Cardinals face off against the Bristol Pirates.

Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons said this is the first year they’ve had a standalone celebration event — in the past, the Fan Fest has been wrapped up in the first baseball game of the season.

Considering the big turnout on Wednesday, Parsons said having a separate event to introduce the team to the community is something he said he’d like to do going forward.

“It’s been a good learning experience for our guys to start the season. We’ve got a lot of new faces here on our staff, so it’s been good for us to get our feet wet before opening day tomorrow night,” Parsons said. “The turnout has been great and it’s been awesome to see.”

Cardinals superfan Julian Douglass was part of that turnout.

Julian celebrated his seventh birthday Wednesday by trying out his swing at the batting station, getting autographs from all the team members and enjoying the music of the evening. Julian has been coming to Cardinals games since he was 3 years old.

He’s started his own future baseball career by joining Little League.

“He really is their biggest fan,” his mom, Ashley, said.

Siblings Mallorie, 5, and Elijah Reis, 3, also took the evening to play some games and get ready for the season. Both Mallorie and Elijah will also be celebrating birthdays this week, and their dad Scott said both have been coming to games for years for some family fun.

Seeing all the support from the community is also good for the team, said pitcher Jacob Schlesener, who is from Springfield, Missouri.

Teammates have been settling in the past few days in preparation to start the season, but Wednesday was a chance for them to kick back, relax and interact with the community before the first game of the season.

“It’s awesome to be able to meet the fans that will be supporting us all year,” he said. “It’s great for us and it’s great for them.”

