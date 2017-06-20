Espinoza ready to manage Johnson City Cardinals

Espinoza, the new manager for the Johnson City Cardinals, was previously the team’s hitting coach. The 28-year-old is about to begin his first managerial job.

“As a coach, you have 13, 15 hitters,” Espinoza said Tuesday. “Now you got 35 players. You have to manage and you got to teach. That is a huge difference.

“Also, you have to run everything, make decisions. As a coach, you just suggest. Now you listen to suggestions and you have to be the guy that makes those decisions. You make those decisions, now you have the consequences.”

The decisions and consequences begin Thursday when the Cardinals open the season by playing host to the Bristol Pirates at TVA Credit Union Ballpark at 7 p.m.

They’ll be doing it as defending Appalachian League champions.

Johnson City swept the Burlington Royals in last season’s best-of-three league championship series, winning 11-6 and 6-2.

They went 39-29 in the regular season. That was good enough to win the West Division by 2.5 games over the Elizabethton Twins. Johnson City beat the Twins in the first round of the playoffs.

The championship-winning victory over Burlington came in front of the home crowd, a fitting end for a season that saw a team-record 53,444 fans come through the gates. It was Johnson City’s fourth Appy League championship in seven years.

“That was great,” said Espinoza, who played in the minors for six seasons as a catcher, including spending 2007 in Johnson City. “I’m using that experience to motivate these guys this year. We had a really nice group. They engaged each other and they played well.”

Many of the players on this year’s roster have been working out together in extended spring training in Florida.

“I don’t see a big difference in them talent wise from last year,” said Espinoza, who spent 2014 as the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen catcher. “Between those two, this year we might have more talent.”

The Cardinals will open the season with two returning players on the roster. Right fielder Jonathan Rivera, who hit .273 for Johnson City last season, and first baseman Luis Bandes, who hit .231, are back after being part of the championship team.

“We try to not do that as an organization,” Espinoza said of bringing players back to the Appalachian League. “But sometimes you’re thinking about what is the best position for them to get success and also playing time.”

Johnson City will have a first-round draft pick in the infield. Shortstop Delvin Perez of Puerto Rico was the 23rd pick in last year’s draft, taken one spot after Johnson City native Will Craig was selected by the Pirates.

Perez, who signed for $2.2 million, hit .294 in the Gulf Coast League last season. He was also 12 for 132 in stolen base attempts.

The Cardinals pitching staff has one of the top throwers from last year’s Gulf Coast League season as well. Franyel Casadilla is coming off a season in which he went 5-2 with a 2.32 ERA. He has a 2.23 ERA in 44 career minor league appearances.

Espinoza will be assisted by hitting coach Brandon Allen, a former major-leaguer, and pitching coach Cale Johnson, who pitched parts of two seasons in Johnson City before beginning his coaching career.

Thursday’s game begins a three-game series with Bristol.