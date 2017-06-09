From Hall of Fame to head coach, Skole excited about Citadel opportunity

Skole, who spent the past 18 years as East Tennessee State University’s coach, has been hired as head coach at the Charleston, South Carolina, school, where he once starred in baseball and football.

“It’s an exciting time for myself and my family,” Skole said Friday morning during a brief news conference at ETSU’s Thomas Stadium. “Obviously, The Citadel has always been a special place for the Skole family, and the people down there have been very, very gracious and hospitable to me. Any time you get to go and have an opportunity to coach your alma mater, it’s a special thing.

“I’m honored and humbled.”

Skole will leave ETSU with a 471-538 record and one conference championship, the 2013 Atlantic Sun title.

“It’s extremely difficult to leave,” Skole said. “But I’m very excited for this program and the kids they have coming in next year. They have some good players returning and there are some dudes in the recruiting class, so I’m not looking forward to facing those guys.”

When The Citadel and ETSU play a three-game Southern Conference series next season, it will be at Thomas Stadium. Skole will be coaching from the visitors’ third-base dugout.

Skole was a member of The Citadel’s 1990 baseball team that qualified for the College World Series. His home run in the regional championship game helped beat powerhouse Miami in an upset that shocked the college baseball world.

He also led the Southern Conference in interceptions while playing on two NCAA Division I-AA playoff teams in football and is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

Skole, who beat out former South Carolina star and North Greenville coach Landon Powell and Presbyterian coach Elton Pollock for the job, drew plenty of support from The Citadel’s community. His two-sport background meant he had backing from football people in addition to the baseball folks.

It didn’t hurt that Anthony Jenkins, one of Skoles former teammates and a fellow Hall of Famer, was on the selection committee. Skole drove in Jenkins with the winning run in a College World Series win over Cal State-Fullerton.

“It is rare that an athletic director has the opportunity to hire an alumnus with Hall of Fame status,” said Jim Senter, The Citadel’s athletic director. “In this case, we found a candidate with an amazing understanding of The Citadel and what it takes to be a successful cadet-athlete.

“Coach Skole has 18 years of Division I head coaching experience, including nine seasons in the Southern Conference, so he is familiar with our league. We had an outstanding pool of sitting head coaches express interest in our job and we ended up with three strong finalists. It was apparent to our search committee that Coach Skole was the best fit for The Citadel at this time.”

The Citadel reached out to Skole after the Southern Conference tournament to gauge his interest in the job. He wanted to get Jordan’s blessing, and once that was accomplished he expressed interest. He traveled to Charleston for interviews on Monday and Tuesday.

In the end, the attraction to his alma mater was impossible to resist.

“It all happened so fast,” Skole said. “Yesterday was sort of a whirlwind type of day.”

Skole worked quickly to tell his current players he was leaving.

“Yesterday was a tough day,” he said. “I’ve been here 18 years and during that time, the most special things are the relationships I’ve been able to develop. That’s a lot of relationships. Of course, I had to talk to the players. Yesterday was probably the most difficult day I’ve ever had as a coach. There were some very emotional moments.

“I’ve made some great relationships with so many colleagues, so many families, friends and our players. It’s very, very difficult to leave, but I’m excited about those relationships continuing.”

Skole replaces Fred Jordan, who retired after 28 years as the Southern Conference’s winningest coach. The Citadel has had only two baseball coaches since 1965.

ETSU will begun the search for Skole’s successor immediately.

“Clearly with the tremendous success of all our sports, the national media attention and energized fan base for ETSU athletics, the head baseball coaching position here is a very attractive job,” Richard Sander, ETSU’s athletic director, said in a written statement. “I can promise our current players, recruits and fans that we will be deliberate and diligent throughout this process to bring the best candidate possible to ETSU.”